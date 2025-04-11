Giants insider breaks down Jalen Milroe dilemma for QB-needy teams ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has officially entered the conversation for 2025’s most polarizing prospect, and for QB-needy teams, the evaluation won’t be easy.

On Friday, New York Giants insider Art Stapleton weighed in on Milroe’s “Good Morning Football” appearance, where the junior leaned heavily into his dual-threat identity. The question for NFL evaluators is if Milroe’s elite athleticism and leadership outweigh concerns about his development as a pocket passer.

Stapleton’s comments highlighted the dilemma facing scouts. Milroe's presence and maturity may be NFL-ready, but the boardroom questions of how far he can go as a passer remains. While his legs are an asset, teams will want clarity on his ceiling through the air. Milroe’s statement-making confidence is likely to resonate in interviews, but decision-makers will need to balance charisma with tape and consistency.

“Can see how Jalen Milroe can win teams over with who he is. Would love insight on him on the board and what teams think of his ceiling as a passer. He's very impressive in this interview. Leadership traits are obvious,” Stapleton tweeted.

Milroe’s college arc has been a steady climb. After redshirting in 2021, he filled in behind Bryce Young in 2022, eventually earning his first start midseason. By 2023, he took over full-time duties and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title, finishing the year with 2,718 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 rushing scores. His four-TD performance against LSU and game-winning pass versus Auburn highlighted his playmaking under pressure.

In 2024, Milroe followed up with 2,844 passing yards, 726 rushing yards and 35 total TDs. He rushed for a career-high 185 yards against LSU and torched Georgia’s defense for 374 passing yards. While he struggled in the ReliaQuest Bowl (three turnovers in a 19-13 loss), he still walked away with the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy.

Steelers host Jalen Milroe as QB search continues ahead of 2025 NFL draft

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields off the roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers are weighing their next move under center. Holding the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the franchise is exploring QB options, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe is on their radar.

Pittsburgh hosted Milroe on a top 30 visit as part of their pre-draft process. Milroe's dual-threat profile has made him one of the most talked-about Day 1 QB prospects this cycle.

On Friday's edition of “Good Morning Football,” Milroe described his meeting with Mike Tomlin as relaxed and informal, calling the visit “cool” and noting the coach’s “laid-back” demeanor.

With only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in the QB room, Milroe remains a strong candidate if Pittsburgh stays at No. 21.

