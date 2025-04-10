Giants insider cautions team against selecting a running back in first two rounds of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have a few issues that they will look to address at this year's NFL draft. However, as per Giants Insider Dan Duggan, the team should not prioritize drafting a running back in the first two rounds.
When NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter were meeting with the Giants on Thursday, Duggan offered the New York franchise some caution to strengthen areas that need major improvements.
"Giants doing work on a lot of the top RBs. I’ll make this broad statement: The pick at 34 needs to weigh 275+ pounds. Using a top pick on a RB with the holes they still have on both lines, especially after hitting on Tracy on Day 3 last year, would be tough to justify," Duggan tweeted in response to Rapoport's update.
The Giants reportedly want to bolster their offense even further at the draft after landing two veteran quarterbacks from the free agency market in the form of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. They are possibly aiming to add a running back, but Duggan feels that the offensive and defensive lines need more attention.
Nonetheless, after landing two experienced QBs in the offseason, the Giants will hope to have some foundation on which they can build a team. Offering protection for their signal-callers will be important, and they will also need to keep an eye on some of the best defensive prospects.
A look at all of the New York Giants' picks at the 2025 NFL draft
The New York Giants sit with eight picks in this year's NFL draft. They have the No. 3 pick in the first round.
Here is the full list of picks for the Giants at this year's draft:
- Round 1: No. 3
- Round 2: No. 34
- Round 3: No. 65
- Round 3: No. 99
- Round 4: No. 105
- Round 5: No. 154 (from Seattle)
- Round 7: No. 219
- Round 7: 246 (from Buffalo)
The Giants finished with a 3-14 record in the 2024 season. While the NFL draft will provide some opportunity for a rebuild, Brian Daboll and co. need to maximize the value of their picks.
