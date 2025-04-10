Giants insider cautions team against selecting a running back in first two rounds of 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have a few issues that they will look to address at this year's NFL draft. However, as per Giants Insider Dan Duggan, the team should not prioritize drafting a running back in the first two rounds.

Ad

When NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter were meeting with the Giants on Thursday, Duggan offered the New York franchise some caution to strengthen areas that need major improvements.

"Giants doing work on a lot of the top RBs. I’ll make this broad statement: The pick at 34 needs to weigh 275+ pounds. Using a top pick on a RB with the holes they still have on both lines, especially after hitting on Tracy on Day 3 last year, would be tough to justify," Duggan tweeted in response to Rapoport's update.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants reportedly want to bolster their offense even further at the draft after landing two veteran quarterbacks from the free agency market in the form of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. They are possibly aiming to add a running back, but Duggan feels that the offensive and defensive lines need more attention.

Nonetheless, after landing two experienced QBs in the offseason, the Giants will hope to have some foundation on which they can build a team. Offering protection for their signal-callers will be important, and they will also need to keep an eye on some of the best defensive prospects.

Ad

A look at all of the New York Giants' picks at the 2025 NFL draft

NFL: New York Giants HC Brian Daboll - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants sit with eight picks in this year's NFL draft. They have the No. 3 pick in the first round.

Ad

Here is the full list of picks for the Giants at this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 3

No. 3 Round 2: No. 34

No. 34 Round 3: No. 65

No. 65 Round 3: No. 99

No. 99 Round 4: No. 105

No. 105 Round 5: No. 154 (from Seattle)

No. 154 (from Seattle) Round 7 : No. 219

: No. 219 Round 7: 246 (from Buffalo)

The Giants finished with a 3-14 record in the 2024 season. While the NFL draft will provide some opportunity for a rebuild, Brian Daboll and co. need to maximize the value of their picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.