EXCLUSIVE: "There's no question in my mind" - Giants insider makes massive claim regarding Saquon Barkley's future in New York

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is entering the 2022 season as the team’s starting running back. However, if New York struggles out of the gate, it could signal the end of the running back’s time in the Big Apple.

In an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's Inside The Huddle podcast, Giants insider Pat Leonard stated that if New York starts to fade early, there’s no question in his mind that the team could trade the running back during the 2022 season:

"I think it's possible that Saquon, if the team starts falling out early, like they have pretty much every year recently, there's no question in my mind that a Barkley trade could happen during the season.”

Leonard concluded his point by saying that the franchise will not place a great deal of money into the running back position in the future:

“Especially if, you know, there's not much of a sense that the Giants are going to put a ton of money into the running back position. So, because that's part of what Dave Gettleman did, is invested too much in that position, that's tenuous.”

This offseason, first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option. He’ll be making $7.2 million in the upcoming season.

Saquon Barkley's NFL career with the Giants

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

New York selected the Penn State running back second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The running back was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2018 season. He finished second in the NFL with 1,307 rushing yards and fifth with 11 touchdowns on the ground. With the addition of 721 yards receiving, he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,028 yards in 2018.

He rushed for another 1,000-yard season in 2019. However, Barkley has rushed for a combined 627 yards and two touchdowns over the last two campaigns. His 2020 season ended after injuring his knee versus the Chicago Bears in Week Two of the season.

Though he returned in 2021, he seemed a faded force compared to his earlier years. However, he looks in fantastic shape this offseason and is eager to get on the field to silence his critics.

If he has a big year, he will doubtless be rewarded with a contract extension. But if things don't go as planned, he could find himself with another franchise.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda. You can watch other full episodes of Sportskeeda's Inside The Huddle here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far