EXCLUSIVE: "Half their roster was on the sidelines in red jerseys throughout the spring" - Giants insider highlights why franchise will avoid trading for 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo

The Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes are approaching, with a new franchise seemingly linked each week. The Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks are both potential suitors, and the latest franchise to be credited are the New York Giants.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #NFL #Giants are expected to kick the tires on #49ers Jimmy G. Garoppolo has proved to be a good mentor and could be valuable to QB Daniel Jones. Jimmy G could also take over the reins if needed. #NFL #Giants are expected to kick the tires on #49ers Jimmy G. Garoppolo has proved to be a good mentor and could be valuable to QB Daniel Jones. Jimmy G could also take over the reins if needed.

The Giants chose not to pick up Daniel Jones's fifth-year option, meaning they have no long-term commitment to the former sixth overall pick. Many consider Jones to have been a disappointment since his arrival in the Big Apple.

However, Giants insider Pat Leonard doesn't think a Garoppolo trade is likely. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast, he explained why:

"It would have to be very cheap on the both the money front and the cost to acquire him front. And I'm pretty sure Jimmy G comes with some money on his contract at the moment. Like I think it would be too rich for them and they wouldn't have enough to get off of their roster that San Francisco would want."

Leonard continued:

"Combined with these he's coming off the shoulder surgery. And the Giants right now are basically like leaning away from any kind of injury issue. I mean, half their roster was on the sidelines in red jerseys throughout the spring... I don't think a lot of those factors line up for them in the short term."

Before finally adding:

"At the moment, the Giants are trying to take less on and offload more because like you said, how the heck did they even get in this position where they can't trade for an upgrade, a quarterback, because his salary is a little too expensive"

Franchises linked with Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The market is finally starting to heat up, but there is no guarantee that we will see any movement in the short term. The 49ers gave Garoppolo permission to seek a trade but thus far, he remains in Santa Clara.

49ers GM John Lynch claimed before the draft that he had an offer of two second-round picks on the table. It was either a bluff or a poor decision on his part, because Garoppolo's value seems nowhere near that right now.

Some experts believe he is still a better option than Trey Lance, but San Francisco are giving off all the signs that Lance is their future. The Cleveland Browns continue to accumulate quarterbacks prepping for Deshaun Watson's impending suspension, and many feel they are no longer an option for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Atlanta Falcons have also been linked to the quarterback. This could potentially make sense in the short term, but there are stumbling blocks. They signed Marcus Mariota this offseason and also drafted Desmond Ridder. They also may not have the finances available to take on his contract.

𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓼𝐒𝐙𝐍 @DirtyBirdsSZN If Your A Falcons Fan, There Is No Way You Can Sit Here And Say We Should Trade For Jimmy G. He's Going To Cost A Team 25 Million While We Only Have Like 11 Million Left. Doesn't Make Since Financially Either. Mariota > Jimmy G If Your A Falcons Fan, There Is No Way You Can Sit Here And Say We Should Trade For Jimmy G. He's Going To Cost A Team 25 Million While We Only Have Like 11 Million Left. Doesn't Make Since Financially Either. Mariota > Jimmy G

This leaves the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. As Leonard states, the Giants have limited cap space. Insiders aren't sold on the idea of the 49ers trading to a division rival like the Seahawks.

If either of those moves were to happen, they would most likely occur if the 49ers cut Garoppolo. It is likely that San Francisco will hold onto the quarterback, in the hope that a franchise suddenly becomes desperate during the preseason.

Undoubtedly other franchises will come looking at Jimmy Garoppolo and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.

