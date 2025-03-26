Giants insider lays out team's draft plans with Shedeur Sanders after Russell Wilson signing

Shedeur Sanders was once considered a lock to become the New York Giants' new quarterback in 2025, given his "shilling" of the franchise and seeming preference for a team that matched his media profile. After a major move, that notion seems to have completely wavered.

Big Blue was reported on Tuesday to have signed veteran Russell Wilson for one year and $21 million (half of the amount guaranteed). Art Stapleton, NFL reporter for northjersey.com, outlined how it would affect Joe Schoen's plans for the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback:

"If Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go 1-2, Giants stick and pick either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

"If Browns take Carter or Hunter, then Giants will take Sanders if he is at top of their QB list in a month's time after all visits/workouts, or they'll take Hunter/Carter imo"

In this case, drafting Travis Hunter seems likelier, even if the presence of Cor'Dale Flott, Deonte Banks, and Paulson Adebo means he will be deployed mostly as a wide receiver beside Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

Meanwhile, a decision on Abdul Carter will hinge on whether Kayvon Thibodeaux has his fifth-year option invoked by May 1 (the window for 2022 first-rounders like him opened on January 6).

Dolphins named surprise landing spot for Shedeur Sanders after Russell Wilson's Giants move

With Russell Wilson now a Giant, Shedeur Sanders' bevy of options seems limited at this point. He has been repeatedly reported to be falling out of consideration for the top 10, let alone top 3 or 5, which would make the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers the ideal destination for him, according to multiple mock drafts.

There is also an outside chance for the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets, who each already have a proven starter but might need better depth. However, USA Today's Ayrton Ostly has a surprise contender in mind: the Miami Dolphins.

Given Tua Tagovailoa's history with concussions, he posits that Sanders, given his reputation of not being significantly hurt despite taking plenty of sacks in college, would provide great positional insurance for a franchise that has struggled when its offensive leader is not on the field:

"Now, this is a wild card, but hear me out... Sanders' timing and accuracy could offer Miami an ideal backup or even succession plan to safeguard the franchise from another Tagovailoa injury."

The Dolphins have the 13th overall pick in next month's draft, which will emanate from Green Bay's Lambeau Field.

