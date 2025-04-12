Giants insider questions logic of passing on franchise QB in 2025 NFL Draft due to veteran stopgaps like Russell Wilson

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson on March 26, but NFL insider Dan Duggan challenged the popular sentiment that they should bypass selecting a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

His comments target the flawed reasoning that the presence of veterans Wilson and Jameis Winston removes the need for drafting a franchise QB

Duggan covers the Giants for The Athletic. His perspective comes at a time when New York holds a top three pick in a draft class featuring several highly-rated QB prospects.

The Giants beat writer shared his thoughts on Friday on X. His comments arrived amid growing speculation about the team's draft plans. There are multiple reports that New York might pass on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to select another position at No. 3.

"I don't understand a lot of the popular narratives about QB draft decisions. The Giants having Russ and Jameis for 2025 and the Saints possibly not having Carr for 2025 should have very little impact on the decision to draft a QB in the top 10. That decision should exclusively be based on if you think the pick can be a franchise QB for 10+ years," Duggan tweeted.

The Giants signed Wilson and Winston this offseason following a 3-14 campaign in 2024. These moves came after the team released former starter Daniel Jones last season. According to ESPN, both veterans are viewed as short-term stopgaps rather than long-term solutions.

Giants decisions shouldn't hinge on short-term stopgap like Russell Wilson, says Dan Duggan

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Dan Duggan pointed out the inconsistency in logic when comparing the Giants' situation to the New Orleans Saints.

He highlighted how the Saints, who hold the No. 9 pick, are widely expected to draft a QB. This is after news broke about Derek Carr potentially missing the 2025 season with a shoulder injury. Yet the Giants, despite having no long-term answer at the position, face suggestions they should pass on a QB because they have veteran options.

"This seems obvious? But I keep seeing the Giants don't need a QB at 3 or the Saints now need a QB at 9 based on the status of veteran stopgaps. Doesn't make sense to me," Duggan tweeted.

Recent betting odds and insider reports suggest New York might pass on a QB at No. 3. Yahoo Sports reported that odds have shifted away from the team selecting Sanders, while Abdul Carter, the Penn State edge rusher, has become the betting favorite. Additionally, NFL teams have reportedly grown "increasingly confident" that the Giants will bypass a QB with their first selection.

