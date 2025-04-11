Chase Daniel casts doubt on Giants banking their future on Russell Wilson

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has raised doubts over the New York Giants' signing of Russell Wilson. He pondered whether the experienced QB could guide the team to the playoffs in the 2025 season.

Daniel played 13 seasons in the league before turning to broadcasting, and he aired his views while reacting to NFL analyst Dianna Russini in a podcast session.

The remarks were made in Thursday's episode of "Scoop City," where Daniel and Russini talked about New York's offseason moves and draft plans.

"I think that they're telling the world that they think that Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are better than QB2, QB3 or QB4 right now," Daniel said (10:55). "I just don't know if they can take a QB and if that quarterback is going to be good enough, early enough to make a playoff run because that's what Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen need."

In March, Wilson signed a one-year deal that could be worth $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. The Giants also agreed to terms with Jameis Winston on a lesser deal, building a veteran QB corps that could signal what they're planning to do at the draft.

Russell Wilson might not be helpful to the Giants, per Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel went on to explain the pressure on the New York Giants front office and coaching staff heading into the 2025 season.

Daniel opined that New York perceives that Russell Wilson provides a greater opportunity for immediate success compared to a rookie QB. He cited Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen's jobs as a motivating factor in how they make their decisions.

"Maybe that's somebody is Russell Wilson," Daniel said. "Maybe, they feel more comfortable with Russell Wilson than a Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders," Daniel added, mentioning two of the best quarterback prospects available in next year's draft.

Wilson joins New York after the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He passed for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions but had a QBR of 51.3 — 22nd in the league.

The Giants' strategy appears centered on short-term returns and not on long-term strategy. With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, several analysts previously linked them with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. He went 74% with 4,134 yards and 37 TDs in 2024.

ESPN's Seth Walder graded the Wilson signing a "C," writing, "going as cheap as possible at quarterback and hoping to strike lightning in the draft was the preferable option."

For New York fans, the question is whether this short-term fix will pay off in 2025 or possibly cost the organization an opportunity to find its QB of the future.

