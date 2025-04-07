Giants' Russell Wilson drops 2-word reaction after visiting his new home stadium

Russell Wilson already feels like he's at home with the New York Giants. Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants last month.

He'll likely serve as the Giants' starting quarterback in 2025, with Jameis Winston, who the team also signed, serving as his backup. Wilson just visited MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2025 season and shared his feelings on his move to New York on Instagram.

Wilson had a simple two-word statement in the wake of his stadium visit - "Already Home."

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He dealt with some injuries early on in the season before taking back over the starting job from Justin Fields. In the 11 games Wilson played, he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He managed to help the Steelers record a record of 10-7, coming in second in the AFC North, and earning a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Wilson and the Steelers, they were thwarted by division rivals the Baltimore Ravens and were handed a first-round exit. Now, Wilson has signed on with the Giants, where he'll link up with young star receiver Malik Nabers in an attempt to help the team compete in a star-studded NFC East that features the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and NFC Championship contenders, the Washington Commanders.

Will Russell Wilson be mentoring the Giants' future franchise quarterback in 2025?

Russell Wilson may be on tap to be the Giants' starting quarterback in 2025, however, he could also be preparing to mentor New York's signal-caller of the next season as well. The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. With Cam Ward expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, some have speculated that the Giants could select Shedeur Sanders.

If that is the case, Sanders will enter a quarterback room that features a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Wilson, along with a seasoned veteran in Jameis Winston. With Wilson on just a one-year deal, it's likely that the former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller is just a stopgap option for New York in 2025. One of Wilson's bigger jobs aside from quarterbacking the team could be to help mold his successor for years to come.

Of course, those questions will be answered during the 2025 NFL Draft from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

