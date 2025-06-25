Giants insider reveals if Odell Beckham Jr. reunion is on the table in New York after 3x Pro Bowl WR's latest comments

New York Giant fans hoping for the return of a beloved receiver could be in for disappointment. USA Today's Art Stepleton believes the team and Odell Beckham Jr. are at odds for join the franchise again.
“I think both sides say no to different aspects of that scenario,” Stapleton tweeted on Wednesday.
The thought that the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year may return to the Giants started in New York during Fanatics Fest over the weekend. A fan yelled that he wanted to see Beckham play for the Giants next season.
“I got you,” Beckhams said on Saturday.
A first-team All-American out of LSU, Beckham was drafted by New York in the first round in 2014 and played his first five seasons with the team. During his sophomore campaign, Beckham posted a career-high 1,450 receiving yards. He followed that up with a career-high 101 catches in 2016.
On March 13, 2019, Beckham was acquired by the Cleveland Browns via a trade, along with Olivier Vernon. The Giants received Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler, a first and a third-round pick.
In the 2021 season, Beckham won a Super Bowl title with the LA Rams despite missing most of the title game due to a torn ACL.
Beckham has been in search of a new team since December after he and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways after just one season.
Giants rookie drawing comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.
While it remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the New York Giants, one of the team's most promising prospects is drawing comparisons to him. Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings shared his optimism for the team in the upcoming season.
“Giants fans, we have a great reason to be excited this season, for so many reasons,” Jennings said on Tuesday, via “Good Morning Football.”
Jennings said he loved what he saw from Abdul Carter at OTAs, believing the Penn State product is the real deal.
“I know it's OTAs and you don't really have the pads on, but I remember when I was with the Giants, and I saw a guy named Odell Beckham Jr. running slant in OTAs, and me and (Peyton) Hillis looked at each other and said, 'Hey, that guy runs different,'" Jennings said. "You can pick up on clues who's different in OTAs.”
Meanwhile, Jennings is buying stock in receiver Malik Nabers. He is also high on former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, who joined the team this offseason following a Pro Bowl campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
