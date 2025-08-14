  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws shade at Justin Fields and Jets O-line after 2 days of joint practice

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws shade at Justin Fields and Jets O-line after 2 days of joint practice

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:53 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reportedly gave a scathing review of New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields and the Jets offensive line after the two teams had a joint practice session ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday.

Ad

Giants writer Pat Leonard wrote on X:

"Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked for his evaluation of Justin Fields as a QB after 2 days of practices against the Jets. Thibodeaux says he honestly can't give one because Fields had to spend so much time running and scrambling away from the Giants' pass rush."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The former Oregon Duck is entering his fourth season with the Giants and has been able to make some impact on a defense that has struggled for most of his tenure with the team. His 2024 season was a step in the wrong direction for Thibs, only recording 28 tackles, and he will want to improve on these numbers this season.

As for Justin Fields, he has been able to establish himself as a dual-threat quarterback. He is good on his feet and with his arm.

Ad

As Leonard writes in his social media post, Fields was using these rushing and scrambling abilities throughout the joint session on Thursday.

However, there is a possibility that Fields was not going to exploit potential holes in the Giants' defense. There is a chance that throughout most of the session, Fields and the o-line were succumbing to the pressure put on by the Giants' defense, and all the QB could do was scramble with the ball.

Ad

If this is the case, then the Jets' problems at the quarterback position are still present, as they have been for nearly 15 years.

Giants legend Carl Banks praises Kayvon Thibodeaux

In the build-up to Thursday's joint practice session, Kayvon Thibodeaux was praised by former Giant Carl Banks. He told Bob Papa on Thursday's edition of the "Bleav in Giants" podcast:

"Kayvon Thibodeaux is setting the EDGE with grown man strength. I mean, he put tackles on the ground. Big ol’ 300lbers trying to block him, and he put them on the ground.”

Thibodeaux has always been able to make himself a strong defensive player, able to make important stops when needed. Hopefully for him, the 2024 season slump is the exception to the rule, and Thibodeaux returns to being a key part of an emerging Giants defense this season.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications