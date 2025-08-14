Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws shade at Justin Fields and Jets O-line after 2 days of joint practice

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reportedly gave a scathing review of New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields and the Jets offensive line after the two teams had a joint practice session ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday.Giants writer Pat Leonard wrote on X:&quot;Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked for his evaluation of Justin Fields as a QB after 2 days of practices against the Jets. Thibodeaux says he honestly can't give one because Fields had to spend so much time running and scrambling away from the Giants' pass rush.&quot;The former Oregon Duck is entering his fourth season with the Giants and has been able to make some impact on a defense that has struggled for most of his tenure with the team. His 2024 season was a step in the wrong direction for Thibs, only recording 28 tackles, and he will want to improve on these numbers this season.As for Justin Fields, he has been able to establish himself as a dual-threat quarterback. He is good on his feet and with his arm.As Leonard writes in his social media post, Fields was using these rushing and scrambling abilities throughout the joint session on Thursday.However, there is a possibility that Fields was not going to exploit potential holes in the Giants' defense. There is a chance that throughout most of the session, Fields and the o-line were succumbing to the pressure put on by the Giants' defense, and all the QB could do was scramble with the ball.If this is the case, then the Jets' problems at the quarterback position are still present, as they have been for nearly 15 years.Giants legend Carl Banks praises Kayvon ThibodeauxIn the build-up to Thursday's joint practice session, Kayvon Thibodeaux was praised by former Giant Carl Banks. He told Bob Papa on Thursday's edition of the &quot;Bleav in Giants&quot; podcast:&quot;Kayvon Thibodeaux is setting the EDGE with grown man strength. I mean, he put tackles on the ground. Big ol’ 300lbers trying to block him, and he put them on the ground.”Thibodeaux has always been able to make himself a strong defensive player, able to make important stops when needed. Hopefully for him, the 2024 season slump is the exception to the rule, and Thibodeaux returns to being a key part of an emerging Giants defense this season.