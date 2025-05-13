Giants LB Abdul Carter rallies behind Knicks in tense playoff battle against Celtics

Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter came forward with a supportive message on social media for the New York Knicks. Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft, Carter has made his allegiance known for the city's basketball franchise.

In a tweet on X, Abdul Carter cheered on the Knicks after they secured a 121-113 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the semifinals. He urged them to continue giving it their best on the court while aiming to win the NBA championship.

"Let's go KNICKS!!! Gotta dig deep for this one..." Carter wrote.

With this victory, the Knicks lead the series 3-1 against the Celtics. They successfully overcame a 14-point deficit to emerge victorious at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will now head to Boston for Game 5 of the series.

Ahead of Game 3, Abdul Carter had shared his thoughts on the Knicks making it to this year's NBA playoffs. He stated that he has become a fan of the team and wants to attend their game live from the courtside.

"I got to catch the game," Carter said during a press conference. I almost got floor seats just to see it up close. Being up 2-0 right now versus the Celtics the champions....they're on a really good run, I'm starting to become a fan."

If Tom Thibodeau and his team win Game 5, then they will secure their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2000. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics will be looking to defend their honor after winning the NBA championship last season.

Abdul Carter is preparing for his New York debut

After three seasons with Penn State, Carter was the third pick to the Giants in this year's draft. He is currently participating in the team's rookie minicamp. However, he made news after requesting the Jersey numbers of two Giants greats: HOF LB Lawrence Taylor (No.56) and retired 2x Super Bowl champion, Phil Simms (No.11).

Both requests ended up being rejected by the franchise. In the end, Carter began minicamp while settling down with the No.51 jersey. During a press meet, Abdul Carter said that he is happy with the number and just wants to continue playing the game at the highest level.

"It's what we had available....It's pretty much set. I'm just happy to be out here playing football," Carter said.

The last person to wear the No.51 jersey on the Giants was linebacker Azeez Ojulari. In March, he left the team to sign a one-year deal to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

