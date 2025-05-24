Giants LB Abdul Carter shares 3-word message after inking $45,300,000 rookie deal

The New York Giants inked their brand-new pass rusher, Abdul Carter, to a contract on Thursday. The Giants drafted the Penn State Nittany Lions star with the No. 3 overall selection of the 2025 NFL draft.

The rookie was ecstatic with his new four-year, $$45,255,180 contract, which includes a $29,552,848 signing bonus. The player took to X to celebrate this major news, sharing a three-word message to thank God.

"Alhumdullilah🙏🏾 Beyond Blessed," he wrote.

"Alhamdulillah" is a core phrase in Islam, meaning "All praise is due to Allah." Carter is a Muslim.

Abdul Carter wasn't only one of the best defensive players in the 2025 draft, but one of the best overall prospects. He played three years at Penn State, recording 172 tackles, 41 tackles for loss (24 in 2024), 23.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He left the program as an All-American and the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter is now expected to lead the Giants' defense, as the team is eager to bounce back after another poor season in 2024. When many thought they would go for Shedeur Sanders with their first pick, the Giants selected the linebacker before trading back to the first round to pick QB Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Carter joins the likes of Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, Micah McFadden and Kayvon Thibodeaux on defense.

Abdul Carter ends jersey number drama, chooses No. 51

Before signing his rookie contract with the New York Giants, Abdul Carter was a hot topic around the NFL due to his jersey number situation. The rookie initially wanted to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56, but the Giants legend rejected his request.

Phill Simms' No. 11 appeared to be available, but the retired quarterback's family stepped in and opposed Carter donning that jersey. Carter wore the number in college.

This situation came to an end on May 9, as Carter picked his number. As he attended rookie minicamp, the Giants announced he'd be wearing No. 51. The decision was confirmed at the 2025 rookie premiere.

It seems like Carter paid attention when LT urged him to pick a different number and make it legendary.

