Giants legend 'annoyed' at NFL's obsession with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had been rumored to be dating Taylor Swift, the NFL, as well as social media and television coverage, has been all over her.

Whether it's panning the camera on her in a suite before or after plays, announcers talking about her or the league's social media pages posting her, Swift has drawn much attention since being with Kelce.

With Swift getting so much media coverage, some are getting annoyed. One of those includes former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber. On WFAN's "Evan & Tiki" show, he questioned why she's getting so much TV time:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He scores a touchdown, and they pan immediately to Taylor Swift! Again? It’s not even Travis Kelce. Maybe it’s the Taylor Swift influence that has made me — I don’t want to say turn sour — but just be slightly annoyed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s also because they’re always here (deep in the playoffs).

"After you’ve been somewhere for so long and have had the success they’ve had, it becomes inevitable. Why are you guys continuing to show Taylor Swift? The obsession is getting annoying. Why do we need to see her?”

Expand Tweet

Tony Dungy also expressed how he isn't a big fan of Taylor Swift's coverage

Tony Dungy

Tiki Barber is far from the only person in the football world fed up with the Taylor Swift coverage. Former NFL coach and Super Bowl winner Tony Dungy recently expressed his opinion on the Swift matter.

Via Fox News, Dungy said that the league is taking away from what happens on the field with unnecessary Swift coverage:

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now. There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things that’s taking away from what really happens on the field.”

Expand Tweet

While it's easy to understand why fans and the football world are getting upset and annoyed at the amount of coverage Swift is getting, it isn't hers or Travis Kelce's fault. Neither asked for the attention.

If Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, the Swift coverage will likely dry out.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Tiki Barber, NY Post, WFAN, Tony Dungy and Fox News and H/T Sportskeeda