Tiki Barber net worth: Exploring ex-Giants RB’s wealth in 2023

Tiki Barber has been in the news lately, as his twin brother Ronde will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. But ahead of the special moment, he got to talk about it with the Tampa Bay Times. Calling himself "the less accomplished, more famous twin", said:

“I always kind of had success early. I figured it out. But he always had to grind. It’s funny because when we talk about our success, it’s almost like failure wasn’t an option. It could’ve happened. But it was like, 'Tiki figured it out, I’ve got to figure it out. Ronde figured it out, I’ve got to figure it out. Tiki makes the Super Bowl; Ronde goes and wins the Super Bowl. Ronde makes the Pro Bowl; Tiki goes and is playing in the Pro Bowl.' We just kind of always followed each other.”

But as Tiki Barber reflects on his playing career, how much is he worth?

Presently, he is worth $93 million. He made a good amount of this, $28.3 million to be exact, from his on-field play, which netted him an NFC Championship, an All-Pro selection, and three Pro Bowls.

However, Barber has arguably earned more of his fame (and money) from his media career. After retiring while in his prime in 2006, he landed on NBC in various roles.

One of his first (and most memorable) assignments was covering Super Bowl XLII. The New York Giants, where Barber had spent his entire playing career, played the then-unbeaten New England Patriots and won. That led to the awkward moment of Barber interviewing the same team he had walked out on before 2007, citing disagreements with quarterback Eli Manning and head coach Tom Coughlin.

As of this writing, he is currently a radio host for WFAN, manning its afternoon drive.

Who is Tiki Barber's wife Traci?

Of course, no discussion of Tiki Barber would be complete without discussing his controversial marriages.

Initially, he was in a perfect union with Virginia Cha, whom he had first met while studying at Virginia. Their union produced four children - sons Atiim Kiambu Jr aka AJ (born in 2002) and Chason (born in 2004), and twin daughters Riley and Ella (born in 2010).

But then it all ended in 2010, when Cha was still carrying said twins. The two shockingly announced their divorce, and the reason why did not take long to emerge.

Barber had been cheating on her with Tracy Lynn Johnson, a model and intern whom he had met during his stint on Today. At the time, she had been babysitting AJ and Chason. Barber even had to hide himself and Johnson in his agent's attic to prevent their affair from being discovered.

Eight days after divorcing Cha, he married Johnson. Their union has produced two more daughters: Brooklyn (born in 2013) and Teagan (born in 2016).