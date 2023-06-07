Who is Tiki Barber's wife, Traci Lynn Johnson? All about ex-Giants RB's personal life

American football legend Tiki Barber is happily married to model and TV intern Traci Lynn Johnson, and their enduring relationship has flourished since 2012.

Who is Traci Lynn Johnson?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Traci Lynn Johnson, formerly a model, is renowned as the wife of New York Giants icon Tiki Barber. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and has been blessed with two daughters, Brooklyn and Teagan Barber.

Notably, Traci Lynn gained recognition as a reality television star when she appeared on season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Although her appearance on the show was well-received, she did not return for the subsequent season due to other commitments and conflicting arrangements.

Is Traci Lynn Johnson Tiki Barber's First Wife?

Traci Lynn Johnson is not Tiki Barber's first wife. His initial marriage was to Virginia Cha Barber on May 15, 1999. At the time, Virginia worked as a fashion publicist for Zegna, a prominent men's designer-clothing label. Meanwhile, Barber was ascending as a football star. Together, they share two sons, A.J. (born July 8, 2002) and Chason (born March 18, 2004), as well as twin daughters, Riley and Ella (born May 24, 2010).

Unfortunately, on April 5, 2010, it was revealed that Barber and Virginia had separated after 11 years of marriage. Later, it became public knowledge that Barber had engaged in an affair with Traci Lynn Johnson, who had previously babysat their sons. This marked the end of Barber's marriage to Virginia.

Tiki Barber's NFL Legacy

Tiki Barber is one of the greatest running backs of his era, and he holds a special place in New York Giants lore. He is an All-Pro selection holder and a three-time Pro Bowler. The versatile RB is the Giants' all-time rushing and reception leader. Furthermore, he is one of only four ballers with 5,000 receiving yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

Barber holds several New York Giants franchise records, including but not limited to the following. Longest touchdown run, most rushing attempts in a season, most rushing yards in a single game, most total yards in a season, most 1,000 Yard seasons, and most career yards from scrimmage. He was so good that every new Giants' running back with some success is tagged the next Tiki Barber. That's not a distinction reserved for just anyone.

Poll : 0 votes