WATCH: Stephen A. Smith has harsh words for former Giants RB Tiki Barber 

Stephen A. Smith is never at a loss for words, especially when he's on the receiving end of a verbal jab from someone else.

The longtime ESPN personality used the closing 90 seconds of Monday's episode of First Take to talk about former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

Their beef began with Stephen A. Smith going after the New York Giants on Friday's First Take episode for never hiring a black head coach in their franchise's history. Smith also addressed owner John Mara for being on the diversity and inclusion committee and never hiring an African-American head coach.

Barber responded to Smith's words on his New York radio show, WFAN.

“I can’t sit here, with conviction, like Stephen A., who doesn’t know anybody in the Giants’ organization, and claim that they’re a racist organization,” Barber said on WFAN. “I would never do that. The only reason I would do that is because I’m trying to make a point, and my point is that Brian Flores is trying to make a point.”

Stephen A. Smith's warning to Barber got more personal than ESPN likely thought it would when they approved the segment. Smith acknowledged his and Barber's history, proclaiming he knows "a lot of stuff" about the former running back. He said,

“Tiki, you don’t know who the hell I know. I’ve been a journalist for almost 30 years. I know a few people within the Giants organization. I know a lot of stuff about you, my brother, that I would never say because I’d have the decency not to say those things. Chill out. Watch yourself. And know who you’re talking about. That’s all I wanna say."

As for what information Smith has on Barber, we're still waiting for answers on that. Barber was emotional when responding to Smith's take on the Giants, making this a beef that's gotten emotional quickly.

With the Super Bowl six days away, some fans are wondering whether the two will have a confrontation in Los Angeles.

Stephen A. Smith never blatantly called the Giants organization racist. However, it's sensible how Barber could take Smith's words as such, given how harsh Smith can be when he's passionate about a topic.

Smith and Barber's beef will likely continue to develop throughout the week, so stay tuned for further updates.

