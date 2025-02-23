Giants legend Phil Simms makes feelings known on Cam Ward as rumors intensify ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Former University of Miami star Cam Ward is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft, with the New York Giants rumored to be interested in. The quarterback had a tremendous 2024 season with the Hurricanes, finishing with 4,313 passing yards and, an ACC-best, 39 touchdown passes.

Ad

Ward's numbers and performances have helped him climb the mock draft boards and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms believes it's well-deserved. He claimed that the young signal-caller not only has jaw-dropping numbers but also passed the eye test. On the Mangia-Cast on Thursday, he said:

"[Cam Ward]'s fun to watch. I've watched about three or four of his games. I saw him playing against the University of Louisville. I don't know if it was his best game of the year, but damn if it wasn't. I want to see the best one.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He made so many incredibly high effort, big time throws. He's got a great feel for the game. Knows how to manage the pocket and all that stuff pretty well, but what I've watched of him so far, it's been, really, I've been very impressed."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

In that game against the Louisville Cardinals, Ward completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 319 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 29 yards on seven carries, and led the Hurricanes to a 52-45 win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cam Ward draft projection: Giants to draft QB

For months, the Giants drafting former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders had seemed like a lock. The quarterback even hinted that it was a done deal before his final game for his alma mater.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, reports emerged last week that the franchise is worried about the media attention that drafting the quarterback would bring and is having second thoughts about picking him.

Their next best option is Cam Ward but there's a good chance he wouldn't be on the board when they are on the clock. The Giants will pick third in the draft and the two teams ahead of them in the pecking order, the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, also need a new quarterback.

If New York intends to draft the former Hurricanes star, it'll likely have to move up the draft board. It's unclear whether the team's concerns about Sanders would prompt it to abandon its pursuit of him and pivot to Ward. However, it's the team's likely course of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.