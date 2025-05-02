Giants legend Phil Simms makes feelings known on giving Abdul Carter his iconic No. 11 jersey after Lawrence Taylor rejects DE's request

New York Giants legend Phil Simms offered his thoughts on Abdul Carter potentially asking to wear his jersey number. The Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is already making some noise within the franchise.

Many wondered which number he would use upon his arrival in New York and Carter had ambitious plans coming into the league. Lawrence Taylor, arguably the best defensive player, denied Carter's request to bring No. 56 out of retirement.

After taking the rejection with grace, Simms dropped the idea of allowing Carter to wear his iconic No. 11 jersey.

During a conversation with Sal Iacono on The Ringer's "Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend" on Friday, Simms revealed how people close to him took the idea, with the majority seemingly agreeing with the decision.

“Hey, look, I told some of my friends and people around me, I said, ‘Oh, I’ll let him have it in a second. I said, ‘Can you just help it a little and make it better, or whatever?’ I think it would be a lot of fun. It wouldn't bother me. I don't know. … My wife, I don't know if my family said anything.

"The boys didn't say anything. But my agent said, ‘Don't you dare give up that jersey number.’ Well, first off, I don’t think Abdul Carter is going to ask for it, but if he would’ve, if it was up to me, I would probably give it to him.”

Not only could Abdul Carter don the jersey, but Jaxson Dart, selected with the 25th pick, might be thrown into the mix.

Abdul Carter was excited about possibility of wearing Phil Simms' jersey

Abdul Carter was over the moon when he was presented with the idea of wearing Phil Simms' jersey. Shortly after Simms discussed this possibility, the pass rusher sent a five-word message on X.

"It would be an HONOR," Carter wrote.

After months of rumors and speculation regarding the New York Giants' first-round pick in 2025, the "Big Blue" left the draft with several intriguing prospects to help build a competitive team.

Jaxson Dart will sit out his rookie season, but Abdul Carter is expected to inflict fear on his opponents on the way to a much better record than the 4-13 they posted in 2024.

