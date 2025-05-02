  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants legend Phil Simms makes feelings known on giving Abdul Carter his iconic No. 11 jersey after Lawrence Taylor rejects DE's request

Giants legend Phil Simms makes feelings known on giving Abdul Carter his iconic No. 11 jersey after Lawrence Taylor rejects DE's request

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 02, 2025 21:23 GMT
Giants legend Phill Simms makes feelings known on giving Abdul Carter his iconic No. 11 jersey after Lawrence Taylor rejects DE
Giants legend Phil Simms makes feelings known on giving Abdul Carter his iconic No. 11 jersey after Lawrence Taylor rejects DE's request (Image credit: IG/philsimmsqb, Imagn, Getty)

New York Giants legend Phil Simms offered his thoughts on Abdul Carter potentially asking to wear his jersey number. The Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is already making some noise within the franchise.

Ad

Many wondered which number he would use upon his arrival in New York and Carter had ambitious plans coming into the league. Lawrence Taylor, arguably the best defensive player, denied Carter's request to bring No. 56 out of retirement.

After taking the rejection with grace, Simms dropped the idea of allowing Carter to wear his iconic No. 11 jersey.

During a conversation with Sal Iacono on The Ringer's "Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend" on Friday, Simms revealed how people close to him took the idea, with the majority seemingly agreeing with the decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Hey, look, I told some of my friends and people around me, I said, ‘Oh, I’ll let him have it in a second. I said, ‘Can you just help it a little and make it better, or whatever?’ I think it would be a lot of fun. It wouldn't bother me. I don't know. … My wife, I don't know if my family said anything.
Ad
"The boys didn't say anything. But my agent said, ‘Don't you dare give up that jersey number.’ Well, first off, I don’t think Abdul Carter is going to ask for it, but if he would’ve, if it was up to me, I would probably give it to him.”
Ad

Not only could Abdul Carter don the jersey, but Jaxson Dart, selected with the 25th pick, might be thrown into the mix.

Abdul Carter was excited about possibility of wearing Phil Simms' jersey

Abdul Carter was over the moon when he was presented with the idea of wearing Phil Simms' jersey. Shortly after Simms discussed this possibility, the pass rusher sent a five-word message on X.

Ad
"It would be an HONOR," Carter wrote.
Ad

After months of rumors and speculation regarding the New York Giants' first-round pick in 2025, the "Big Blue" left the draft with several intriguing prospects to help build a competitive team.

Jaxson Dart will sit out his rookie season, but Abdul Carter is expected to inflict fear on his opponents on the way to a much better record than the 4-13 they posted in 2024.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications