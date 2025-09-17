Giants legend Tiki Barber gives reality check on Jaxson Dart amid Russell Wilson benching calls

Throughout the build-up to the New York Giants' clash with the Dallas Cowboys last week, the general consensus was that this would likely be the last time fans would see Russell Wilson as the quarterback of the Giants.Wilson was just coming off a dissapointing performance against the Commanders in week one, and fans wanted to see rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as the starter.However Wilson played one of the strongest games of his career in a 40-37 overtime defeat to the Cowboys. This performance has led some people to think that any plans for Dart to come in as the starter should be delayed temporarily.One of these is Giants legend Tiki Barber. The running back said this on Tuesday:&quot;I’ll say what I’ve been saying all week and I will continue to say until it's not the case, He’s (Jaxson Dart) not ready yet, this is still the Russell Wilson experience, but a couple more weeks of this and we might be changing our tune.&quot;Wilson needed a strong performance against the Cowboys and that is what he was able to do.He threw for an impressive 450 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat, with one of these scores being the late &quot;moon shot&quot; TD to Malik Nabers near the end of regulation to give the Giants the lead (and if it was not for the kicking abilities of Brandon Aubrey, the win).He showed that, at least for now, he can still be the quarterback that the Giants need to succeed. With Wilson performance well, this would mean that Dart will spend more time on the sidelines, slowly developing into the next franchise quarterback for the team.However, as Barber notes, things can change on a week. Over the last two games, Wilson's form has not been consistent. If the Cowboys game was the outlier and his Commanders struggle was the more realistic performance, then the calls for Jaxson Dart will only grow again.Wan'Dale Robinson praises Russell WilsonMany players have given their take on the performance of Russell Willson against the Cowboys. One member of the Giants roster that praised for what he did was Wan'Dale Robinson. During the team's press conference on Monday, he said the following:&quot;All those throws were pretty crazy, those deep balls were dropping just right in the bucket. We were watching and Russ was putting them where we’ve got to catch it, we have no other choice.”Wilson performance and improvement from the week before have given fans and players hope that, with a few issues fixed, the Giants can be a competitive team for the rest of the season.They'll get their first chance to see if this version of Russell Willson is here to stay when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.