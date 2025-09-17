  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants legend Tiki Barber gives reality check on Jaxson Dart amid Russell Wilson benching calls

Giants legend Tiki Barber gives reality check on Jaxson Dart amid Russell Wilson benching calls

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:10 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Throughout the build-up to the New York Giants' clash with the Dallas Cowboys last week, the general consensus was that this would likely be the last time fans would see Russell Wilson as the quarterback of the Giants.

Ad

Wilson was just coming off a dissapointing performance against the Commanders in week one, and fans wanted to see rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as the starter.

However Wilson played one of the strongest games of his career in a 40-37 overtime defeat to the Cowboys. This performance has led some people to think that any plans for Dart to come in as the starter should be delayed temporarily.

One of these is Giants legend Tiki Barber. The running back said this on Tuesday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I’ll say what I’ve been saying all week and I will continue to say until it's not the case, He’s (Jaxson Dart) not ready yet, this is still the Russell Wilson experience, but a couple more weeks of this and we might be changing our tune."
Ad

Wilson needed a strong performance against the Cowboys and that is what he was able to do.

He threw for an impressive 450 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat, with one of these scores being the late "moon shot" TD to Malik Nabers near the end of regulation to give the Giants the lead (and if it was not for the kicking abilities of Brandon Aubrey, the win).

He showed that, at least for now, he can still be the quarterback that the Giants need to succeed. With Wilson performance well, this would mean that Dart will spend more time on the sidelines, slowly developing into the next franchise quarterback for the team.

Ad

However, as Barber notes, things can change on a week. Over the last two games, Wilson's form has not been consistent. If the Cowboys game was the outlier and his Commanders struggle was the more realistic performance, then the calls for Jaxson Dart will only grow again.

Wan'Dale Robinson praises Russell Wilson

Many players have given their take on the performance of Russell Willson against the Cowboys. One member of the Giants roster that praised for what he did was Wan'Dale Robinson. During the team's press conference on Monday, he said the following:

Ad
"All those throws were pretty crazy, those deep balls were dropping just right in the bucket. We were watching and Russ was putting them where we’ve got to catch it, we have no other choice.”

Wilson performance and improvement from the week before have given fans and players hope that, with a few issues fixed, the Giants can be a competitive team for the rest of the season.

They'll get their first chance to see if this version of Russell Willson is here to stay when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications