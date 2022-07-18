NFL Trade Rumors: Giants linked with move for two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The New York Giants are not sold on their quarterback Daniel Jones. They recently declined to pick up his fifth-year option, making 2022 the final season of his rookie contract. The latest rumors have the Giants considering adding another quarterback to either help or replace Jones with.

There aren't many big-name quarterbacks still available this offseason. The Cleveland Browns landed Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson went to the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers signed Baker Mayfield.

Only one name remains from this offseason's quarterback headlines. That name is Jimmy Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback is now being linked with the New York Giants.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #NFL #Giants are expected to kick the tires on #49ers Jimmy G. Garoppolo has proved to be a good mentor and could be valuable to QB Daniel Jones. Jimmy G could also take over the reins if needed. #NFL #Giants are expected to kick the tires on #49ers Jimmy G. Garoppolo has proved to be a good mentor and could be valuable to QB Daniel Jones. Jimmy G could also take over the reins if needed.

They've struggled mightily with Jones at the helm and Garoppolo has proven to be a capable quarterback. The 49er learned under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. In New England, he won two Super Bowl rings as a backup. During his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo led the team to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately for 49ers fans they lost the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New York might use Jimmy Garoppolo to mentor Daniel Jones, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. However, after not picking up his fifth-year option, it seems more likely that Garoppolo will be Jones' replacement.

ヘビーアーム @gonzalezdmarvin @nflrums Mentor for Jones? There's no salvaging him. The giants are better off tanking for another QB. @nflrums Mentor for Jones? There's no salvaging him. The giants are better off tanking for another QB.

Garoppolo is very likely to be traded this offseason, as the 49ers are set to start sophomore quarterback Trey Lance in 2022.

What a Jimmy Garoppolo trade might mean for the New York Giants

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

If New York does make this trade, it would signify a few things. Most importantly, it means they are looking to win this season, rather than continue to build. Garoppolo is entering the last year of his contract and is 30 years old. He comes with a lot of winning experience and has proven to be a dependable pair of hands.

The Giants will likely be looking to commit to him in the long term, which is very bad news for Daniel Jones. Garoppolo is too expensive to just be a mentor for what looks to be a future free agent. Had the Giants made the deal a couple of seasons ago, that might have been viable. But it's now too late in both of their contracts for this to be realistic.

With Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, are the Giants contenders for the Super Bowl? Probably not. Adding the quarterback won't dramatically change their roster and is unlikely to have such an effect on their trajectory.

But trading for Garoppolo would certainly make them more competitive, particularly in the NFC East. It could boost them over the Philadelphia Eagles, who are probably the second-best team in the NFC East. It will likely make them a better side than the Washington Commanders. It isn't likely to make them better than the Dallas Cowboys, although that matchup would definitely be a lot harder to call with Garoppolo leading New York.

But it could potentially push them into the postseason. New York haven't been to the playoffs since the 2016 campaign. Unfortunately, they lost 38-13 in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.

Interestingly, the Giants do have a history of winning the Super Bowl the hard way. Their last two Super Bowl winning campaigns (2007 and 2011 seasons) followed a 9-7 and 10-6 regular season. Perhaps with Garoppolo, history could repeat itself.

