  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants' Malik Nabers draws Ja'Marr Chase comparison after looking "absurd" during training camp

Giants' Malik Nabers draws Ja'Marr Chase comparison after looking "absurd" during training camp

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 05, 2025 00:38 GMT
Malik Nabers is compared to Ja
Malik Nabers is compared to Ja'Marr Chase - via Getty/CMS

Malik Nabers was one of a few bright spots in the New York Giants' terrible 2024 season, covering 1,204 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 109 receptions and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie. As he enters his sophomore year in the league, he has drawn a lofty analogy.

Ad

During practice on Monday, SNY reporter Connor Hughes compared the wideout to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase after beating cornerback Andru Phillips for an "absurd" long grab from the slot:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another cornerback, free-agency signing Paulson Adebo, said of Malik Nabers:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He’s just so explosive. I think his ability to get in and out of his releases, in and out of his breaks, the suddenness which he moves with that all the elite receivers have, I think that’s something that makes him incredibly tough to cover.”
Ad

Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks up on Malik Nabers-Russell Wilson connection

In 2024, Malik Nabers played with three starting quarterbacks: first Daniel Jones, then Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. This season, he will work with four, as Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart join the rotation.

Wilson is the likeliest to be the starting quarterback come Day 1. With that in mind, head coach Brian Daboll was quick to emphasize the importance of the relationship between the quarterback and Nabers:

Ad
"I think (Wilson)'s had a very positive impact on Malik. They have a good relationship, they spend a lot of time in the meeting room and then they spend time outside just in terms of body maintenance, how Russ takes care of his body, the things he's done to have a long career. He's kind of grabbed hold of that, asks a lot of questions, he's very involved."
Ad

He continued:

"The thing I'm most proud of is the growth he's made outside the building. And I think Russ has had a big impact on that as well. He's one of our best players, in terms of Malik. And I think he's made strides from year one to year two in a lot of areas. And I'm very proud of how he's approached really the whole offseason and then into training camp."

The Giants' first preseason game will be against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on WNBC-TV.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications