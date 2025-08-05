Giants' Malik Nabers draws Ja'Marr Chase comparison after looking "absurd" during training camp

Malik Nabers was one of a few bright spots in the New York Giants' terrible 2024 season, covering 1,204 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 109 receptions and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie. As he enters his sophomore year in the league, he has drawn a lofty analogy.

During practice on Monday, SNY reporter Connor Hughes compared the wideout to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase after beating cornerback Andru Phillips for an "absurd" long grab from the slot:

Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes LINK Malik Nabers is just absurd. Long gain from the slot on Phillips. It’s to the point where whenever the ball is in the air, in his direction, you know he’s going to catch it. Every day he’s doing this. He’s so eerily similar to Ja’Marr Chase it’s scary. #Giants

Another cornerback, free-agency signing Paulson Adebo, said of Malik Nabers:

“He’s just so explosive. I think his ability to get in and out of his releases, in and out of his breaks, the suddenness which he moves with that all the elite receivers have, I think that’s something that makes him incredibly tough to cover.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks up on Malik Nabers-Russell Wilson connection

In 2024, Malik Nabers played with three starting quarterbacks: first Daniel Jones, then Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. This season, he will work with four, as Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart join the rotation.

Wilson is the likeliest to be the starting quarterback come Day 1. With that in mind, head coach Brian Daboll was quick to emphasize the importance of the relationship between the quarterback and Nabers:

"I think (Wilson)'s had a very positive impact on Malik. They have a good relationship, they spend a lot of time in the meeting room and then they spend time outside just in terms of body maintenance, how Russ takes care of his body, the things he's done to have a long career. He's kind of grabbed hold of that, asks a lot of questions, he's very involved."

He continued:

"The thing I'm most proud of is the growth he's made outside the building. And I think Russ has had a big impact on that as well. He's one of our best players, in terms of Malik. And I think he's made strides from year one to year two in a lot of areas. And I'm very proud of how he's approached really the whole offseason and then into training camp."

The Giants' first preseason game will be against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on WNBC-TV.

