Giants’ Malik Nabers gets honest about needed roster changes ahead of 2025 season

The New York Giants’ 2024 breakout star wide receiver is opening up about the kind of profile he wants to see behind center next season.

In a dismal 3-14 season, Malik Nabers had four different quarterbacks throw him the ball in 2024, but who will be that guy next season remains a mystery.

During a Wednesday appearance on the show Pro Football Talk Live (PFF Live), the Giants' leading receiver this past season said he hopes the club will have someone with experience in the quarterbacking room.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye, I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

As things stand, the only Giants quarterback currently under contract for the 2025 campaign is Tommy DeVito, who saw action in three games this season. Daniel Jones was supposed to be the franchise guy a couple of seasons ago, but he’s currently with the Minnesota Vikings. Drew Lock and Tim Boyle also saw the field in 2024 but are not currently under contract.

The Giants 2025 quarterback options

There are a couple of avenues the Giants may explore when it comes to adding a quarterback or two.

They currently own the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and may fill that void with a promising young quarterback. Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, is expected to be off the board early in the draft, while Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart are also highly rated, along with Quinn Ewers.

If they want to add a veteran to back up one of those prospects and/or help them learn the ropes, there are a few names the Giants could acquire in free agency. According to PFF, Sam Darnold is the highest-rated free-agent quarterback. He knows the pressures of being a high draft pick in a market like New York, with the Jets being his original NFL team. Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston are other potential players who could help the Giants in some capacity.

Nabers and the Giants fans aren’t likely to know who their 2025 starter will be for at least a month or two. The NFL free agency opens on March 12, and the draft takes place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

