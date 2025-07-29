  • home icon
Giants' Malik Nabers opens up after being asked to describe relationship with Russell Wilson in 1-word

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:06 GMT
New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Getty
The New York Giants prioritized adding quarterback reinforcements this offseason after failing to establish a reliable quarterback play for star wideout Malik Nabers last season.

They redesigned the quarterback department, bringing in short-term security with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency while also adding rookie Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft as a long-term solution.

Wilson, who is expected to start for the team in 2025, seems to have been trying to get along with Nabers on the field. The two made numerous connections in the first week of training camp last week, including one 30-yard throw that went viral on social media.

In an interview with Kay Adams on Monday, Nabers was asked to describe his relationship with Wilson in one word. He chose the word "dynamic" and added:

"But I would probably say it’s like a true quarterback-receiver relationship ... I try to get to know him off the field as much as I can. I know he is busy, he has a lot going on, he’s a celebrity, but I try to get as much information out of him as possible.
"He’s been very helpful in my journey so far. With the leadership that he has added to the quarterback room, the offense, the receivers, the sky is the limit for us, and I’m hoping we reach that."
In his rookie season, Nabers showed off a special blend of size, quickness and coordination, amassing 1,204 yards and seven scores on 109 catches in the Giants' offense. Now that he has Wilson, 36, as a capable quarterback, Giants fans are looking forward to seeing him make even more progress in 2025.

Wilson, a 14-year NFL veteran, joins the Giants with a lot of NFL experience. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last season, amassing 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Malik Nabers looking to fight off a stubborn toe injury

Malik Nabers discussed a toe problem he has been dealing with since college on Monday's episode of the Up and Adams Show. The injury also prevented him from participating in the majority of spring practices. He did explain, though, that the injury isn't preventing him from playing.

The injury, according to Nabers, is like a mosquito that simply doesn't "want to go away.”

"It's like a mosquito that don't want to go away," Nabers said. "I've been doing a great job with Russell. I've been using his physical therapist guys. I've been doing an excellent job of just staying on track with it."

He clarified that he was able to effectively manage the pain and play despite the injury, and that it didn't appear to have an impact on him throughout his rookie season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
