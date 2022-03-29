“I have no idea” - Giants owner John Mara doesn’t know how Bill Belichick found out Giants weren’t hiring Brian Flores 

After all these months, the mystery behind how New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick discovered that Brian Daboll was the new New York Giants coach has puzzled many, including Giants owner John Mara.

Two years ago, the Giants sought out Bill Belichick's advice on hiring Joe Judge. His words carried a lot of weight.

Bill Belichick accidentally congratulated former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on getting the Giants job. He sent a text to the wrong Brian. Bill Belichick later apologized for his gaffe, but it was too late.

Now, the whole world knows that the Giants skipped over Brian Flores for Bills offensive coordinator Bill Dadoll, but Mara would like to know how Belichick found out before anyone else.

“I haven’t spoken or communicated with Bill since we played them in the preseason last summer,” Mara said, via the New York Daily News, “and to my knowledge, nobody in our organization communicated with him. I have no idea. You have to ask him that,” he said.

At least, that's what Mara thinks, but it had to be someone within the organization or close to the organization that might have leaked the information to Belichick.

It might have been someone close to Daboll or Daboll himself who told Belichick, and in his haste, he texted Flores when he thought he was texting Daboll.

Did Bill Belichick release the text on purpose?

The next biggest question is, did Belichick do this to hurt the league and the Giants?

Some think he may have to get back at the NFL for Deflategate. By exposing and embarrassing another team, he was letting the public know that one of its teams wasn't following the rules either. Instead, they pretended that they did to please league officials.

This news led Brian Flores to sue the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, and Denver Broncos.

#Giants owner John Mara was adamant today that he is not settling the Brian Flores lawsuit: "I'm not settling it because the allegations are false. ... It was a fair process, and we ended up making the decision based on a lot of factors — none of which had to do with race."

Belichick doesn't seem to snitch on people, but who knows? It appears it might have been an honest mistake made by a coach looking after one of his former guys.

And while people may be angry with Belichick, more people should be upset with the Giants. The latter put on a show for the NFL by pretending to want to interview a minority candidate when, in actuality, they had already hired someone else.

This incident was just an example of how many NFL teams like the Giants, and even the Broncos, will pretend to interview potential minority head coaching candidates when, in reality, it's just a show to appease the NFL commissioner.

