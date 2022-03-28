Giants owner rubbishes Brian Flores' racism claims about hiring process

New York Giants owner John Mara has rubbished Brian Flores' claims of racism during the hiring process.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is suing four teams -- the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and his former team, the Miami Dolphins, as well as the NFL for alleged racial discrimination.

Mara has refuted these claims. Dan Duggan, a Giants beat writer for The Athletic, posted on his Twitter account about the incident.

"John Mara said Brian Flores’ accusations about the Giants’ hiring process are 'false.' Mara added that race wasn’t a factor in the coaching search. He also said he hasn’t spoken to Bill Belichick since the Giants-Patriots preseason game last August."

Mara spoke today about the accusations:

“I’m not settling it because the allegations are false ... It was a fair process, and we ended up making the decision based on a lot of factors — none of which had to do with race.”

As part of the lawsuit, the former Miami coach also claimed that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each time his team lost a game in his first year as head coach. This was thought to be done to strengthen the Dolphins' draft hand.

The lawsuit came about after the now-Pittsburgh assistant received a text message from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulating him on getting the New York Giants job. That text, however, was not meant for the Dolphins coach, but rather Brian Daboll. What makes it even worse is that Flores was still waiting to be interviewed by the franchise.

Brian Flores back in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, the Dolphins, under the 41-year-old head coach, started the year in horrible fashion, going 1-7 in their first eight games. However, the team flipped its form to go on a run that would see them win eight of their last nine games and narrowly miss out on a playoff spot.

After he was fired, the 41-year-old then filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the teams he was in line to interview with for head coaching positions.

The 41-year-old is now back in the league as a coach. He is linking up with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and is the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the AFC North team.

The former Dolphins coach put his coaching career on the line by calling out the league and teams. He is trying to shine a light on what has been a problem in the league for years. By doing all his interviews on CNN and other stations, Flores is trying to bring about some form of change to the biggest sporting league in existence.

