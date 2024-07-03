This off-season, running back Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants in free agency. Last off-season, upon becoming a free agent, the Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley and then awarded him a $2 million signing bonus and incentives.

This off-season, New York let Barkley test the market to see if they could match an offer he was given. They were unable to as their rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, gave him a three-year, $37.75 million contract worth up to $46.75 million that includes $26 million fully guaranteed.

Last night, the first episode of this season's Hard Knocks aired, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the Giants' off-season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One thing that they showed was Giants owner Jim Mara and general manager Joe Schoen discussing the aftermath of Barkley singing elsewhere in free agency. Mara noted that he wishes the team signed Barkley back this off-season.

Trending

Schoen said:

"What are we really gonna get unless it got down to $7 million? I don’t want to offer that because I don’t want to be like, we disrespected him. There’s 31 teams and it only takes one to maybe be open to doing something.

"If it doesn’t get to that then, 'Hey, we’re going to let you hit free agency. Find out your market, come back and let us know if we can match it. If we can, we’ll have those discussions."

Mara replied:

"In a perfect world, I’d still like to have him back."

Expand Tweet

John Mara and the NY Giants will face Saquon Barkley twice a year

Saquon Barkley during the New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley has played the last six seasons for the New York Giants. He was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was a very capable running back for the Giants.

Barkley was named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2022).

In his career, Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards, 35 touchdowns and has caught 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hitting free agency this off-season, Barkley was expected to leave the Giants if he wasn't signed by the time he hit the open market. The Giants' rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, took advantage of the opportunity and landed one of their biggest rival teams' star, while having a new RB1 in Philly.

With Saquon Barkley on the Eagles, he'll get a chance at revenge facing the NY Giants twice a season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback