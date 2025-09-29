Giants owner John Mara shares major life update on cancer diagnosis 1 day after team's Week 4 win vs. Chargers

The New York Giants owner John Mara has announced his cancer diagnosis. Mara’s announcement is coming in the aftermath of the Giants’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, their first this season after three losses.Mara made the announcement through a statement shared on the Giants’ official X account on Monday. The statement reads:“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors. I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support - personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time.”Mara has been serving the Giants in different capacities since he joined the franchise in 1991 as a general counsel. The 70-year-old became the third generation of his family to own the Giants in 2005 after his father, Wellington, passed away.His grandfather, Tim, established the franchise in 1925, passing it over to his sons when he died in 1959. 100 years on, the franchise is one of the longest held by a single family in the NFL, second only to the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been owned by the Halas-McCaskey family since 1921.The multiple caps John Mara wears as New York Giants ownerJohn Mara is one of the league’s most prominent executives. He is the current chairman of the NFL’s management council executive committee, with 24 years served on the competition committee of the league.Under his leadership, the Giants have won five division titles and reached the Super Bowl three times, winning twice in 2008 and 2012. However, John Mara’s relationship with the Giants fans hasn’t always been smooth, with his leadership under constant criticism.He was booed by the fans in Sept. 2021 at the number retirement and Ring of Honor ceremony of former quarterback Eli Manning. Subsequently, he abstained from addressing the crowd when Michael Strahan’s number was retired later the same year.