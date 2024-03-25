Giants owner John Mara “sick” over Saquon Barkley’s $37,750,000 free agency move to Eagles

Saquon Barkley recently signed a three-year $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in the free agency. The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft played six seasons for the New York Giants, before leaving the team.

New York Giants owner John Mara is not happy with how the star running back's free agency situation played out. As per Connor Hughes, Mara 'hated' Barkley leaving and told the running back that he was 'sick' after his free agency decision. The Giants owner was 'hoping' that Barkley would re-sign with the franchise, but unfortunately, the Eagles came with a better offer.

The New York Giants didn't use the franchise tag on Barkley this year. After not being able to reach common ground on long-term extensions, the 27-year-old running back signed with the Giants' division rivals.

Barkley's loss is huge for the Giants as they are now short-handed on the running back situation. With Daniel Jones not being viewed as the long-term starting quarterback of the team, the move to pay him instead of their premier running back last year could turn out to be a huge mistake. They currently have Devin Singletary as their RB1, and it will be interesting to see what they do in the draft.

Saquon Barkley could have a Christian McCaffrey-esque impact on Eagles

In Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley now gets an opportunity to play behind a good offensive line and other great players around him. He could easily have a similar impact on the Eagles as Christian McCaffrey had for the San Francisco 49ers, and his addition is huge for Jalen Hurts-led offense.

In 14 games last season, Barkley rushed for 962 yards and four touchdowns on 247 carries. He also caught 41 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He will be heavily involved in both the running and passing game for the Eagles and could bring the best out of Hurts.

Barkley's addition will benefit the wide receivers and vice versa. The Eagles recently signed Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, and Moore might help the former Giants running back reach his full potential in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are coming off a tough end to the last season where they lost six of their last seven games and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round. The upcoming season is huge for Nick Sirriani, and he will hope that all his star players can stay healthy.