Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could land in New York, but for which team? The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while the Jets hold the seventh overall pick.

Ad

Both teams entered the offseason needing a new franchise quarterback. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal while the Giants added veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. But even after adding two veteran quarterbacks, the Giants could still select one.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Pro Football Talk," host Mike Florio suggested that the Giants could select Sanders at three to keep him away from the Jets. He thinks owner John Mara would potentially regret passing up on Sanders if he became a star with the Jets.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio said via "Pro Football Talk":

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And even though they ruined Geno Smith and they ruined Sam Darnold and maybe they ruined Christian Hackenberg, he was pre-ruined by the time he got there. Who knows, but the Jets lurking at seven could be the Shedeur Sanders landing spot and that will influence John Mara at some level.

Ad

"Do I want to spend the next 15 years being the owner in New York who passed on the quarterback who ends up becoming the toast of New York for the Jets, that has to be a factor, given that they're only four spots apart in round one."

Ad

If the New York Giants don't select Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 3, who will they draft?

Travis Hunter, left, Shedeur Sanders, right, during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

There's a chance that the New York Giants might not even be able to draft Shedeur Sanders. It isn't out of the realm that Sanders could get drafted by either the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 1 or by the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 2.

Ad

There's also the chance that Sanders could be available at No. 3, and the Giants might not want to pick him with their crowded quarterback room.

If New York doesn't select Sanders or Cam Ward at pick three, it would make sense for them to draft one of the best pass-catchers in the draft, and it could be Sanders' teammate, Travis Hunter.

Hunter would improve their wide receiver corps, and if the Giants want, maybe they will use him on defense as a cornerback. New York could also go with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Ad

New York could also trade down and acquire more draft picks while selecting a different player at a different position.

What do you think the Giants will do with the third-overall pick?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.