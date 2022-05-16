Giants player sends NFL fans rolling with laughter with hilarious dig at Kardashians

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Since entering the NFL, Slayton has had a fairly quiet career, accumulating only 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. With the Giants working on strengthening the offensive line through the draft, Slayton could see his break-out year in 2022.

Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2 SportsCenter @SportsCenter



What's the scariest curse in sports history? Friday the 13th got us thinking ...What's the scariest curse in sports history? Friday the 13th got us thinking ...What's the scariest curse in sports history? 😱 Dating a khardashian twitter.com/sportscenter/s… Dating a khardashian twitter.com/sportscenter/s…

In the meantime, the wide receiver stays active on social media and recently tweeted a hilarious response to a question posed on ESPN’s SportsCenter page.

“Friday the 13th got us thinking…What is the scariest curse in sports history?”

To which Slayton replied,

“Dating a Kardashian.”

Kim Kardashian, in particular, has a long list of exes who are professional athletes. The list includes former NFL running back Reggie Bush and former wide receiver Miles Austin.

Some of these athletes have had careers seemingly affected by their romantic entanglements with the Kardashians. This includes former NBA forward Kris Humphries, who went from a starter to a backup following his 72-day marriage to Kim.

As for Darius Slayton, he’ll, no doubt, stay away from the first family of trashy TV in order to avoid such a curse being placed on his own fledgling career. The Giants wide receiver looks to go onward and upward in the 2022 and shoot for his first one-thousand-yard season.

Giants and WR Darius Slayton have avoided Kardashians and playoff games alike

Celebrity dating aside, the New York Giants haven’t been relevant in the NFL since their last playoff appearance in 2016 with head coach Tom Coughlin and starting quarterback Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins over the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots.

With additions to both sides of the ball via the draft, and a hopeful return to form for star running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants will try to compete in a division that’s seemingly up for grabs from year to year. They face stiff competition in the Dallas Cowboys, who are the clear favorites as long as Dak Prescot can stay healthy.

Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles offense which has added former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The team will head into the season hoping to reclaim the former glory they had when they won the Super Bowl back in 2018.

The Washington Commanders enter the season with a new name, logo, and quarterback in former Eagles and Colts starter Carson Wentz. The Commanders seem excited about their new ball slinger, but then again, the Colts were excited about him before the start of last season. Those feelings had changed by week eighteen.

The New York Giants are in one of the largest markets in all of professional sports, and more is expected of them than the mediocre product they have presented to their fans as of late. While Darius Slayton’s humor is appreciated by Twitter, the fans want to see him breakout and help bring the Giants back to the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Giants make it back to the playoffs? Most definitely! Not a chance! 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe