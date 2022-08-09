Watch: Giants players throw punches at each other during massive brawl at practice

The New York Giants saw an intrateam brawl at practice on Tuesday. A couple of players decided to throw some hands at one another, leading to a big brawl that saw the entire team run onto the field. The two players involved in the fight were center Jon Feliciano and linebacker Tae Crowder.

The brawl began when running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and struck cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending the cornerback to the turf. The lowering of the shoulder could be seen as a little more combative and physical than the normal level of play while in training camp.

The previous two plays also displayed a little back-and-forth and pushing. Chaos ensued soon after.

Feliciano and Crowder got into a tussle. That was followed by Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushing linebacker Cam Brown, which led to an unforeseen punch by Feliciano. Brown quickly put out a few punches of his own and, prior to even dropping to the ground, the benches were cleared.

Veteran defensive end Jihad Ward deflected from the brawl with a comical take, saying there was a lot of love taking place all at once:

“I just seen a lot of people just coming together as one. Lot of love. Lot of wild love. Coulda sworn somebody said I love you. I mean, everything got a little hectic with the wild hugs and stuff like that.”

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN Jihad Ward, tongue in cheek, sticking to the Giants’ script on the big fight: “This ain’t nothing. This jawn’s small. But I ain’t see nothing.” #Giants Jihad Ward, tongue in cheek, sticking to the Giants’ script on the big fight: “This ain’t nothing. This jawn’s small. But I ain’t see nothing.” #Giants https://t.co/NoovEnU3jU

He said there will be no repercussions in the Giants locker room regarding the brawl:

“I’m pretty sure everybody in that joint is giggling, laughing, playing music, chilling and worrying about meetings. This ain’t nothing. This jawin’s small, man .. ain’t nothin’ goin’ on. We gonna laugh at it in the locker room. But I ain’t see nothing.”

Giants players involved in the brawl

Center Jon Feliciano (l) and Linebacker Tae Crowder (r)

Looking at Felciano, he’s in his first season with the team after spending the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Feliciano looks to be the anchor of the offensive line at center for a team that struggled driving down the field last season. The fourth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft looks to be the answer to a clear position of need.

Crowder is entering his third season with the Giants after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the franchise. In 28 games for New York, Crowder has 187 combined tackles with a forced fumble and a sack. He’ll be looking to get more snaps at the linebacker position.

We’ll see how Feliciano, Crowder, and this Giants team fare entering the 2022-23 season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

