Giants projected to make blockbuster decision to select Shedeur Sanders in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

Mel Kiper believes the New York Giants will land Shedeur Sanders in his latest mock draft. On Tuesday, Kiper released his mock and predicted that the Giants will select the Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller at No. 3.

Kiper explained that, despite the rumors swirling that New York is interested in veterans Aaron Rodgers or Russel Wilson in free agency, the organization will draft its quarterback of the future in Sanders in April. He pointed out that signing a veteran such as Rodgers or Wilson takes the pressure off of the rookie to start immediately and gives him to learn behind one of the two seasoned veterans.

It would certainly be a great selection for the Giants, who would be selecting an accurate passer in Sanders, who had a 74 percent completion percentage in 2024. He's also proven to be tough in the trenches, as he took the most sacks in the FBS over the past two seasons with a total of 94.

Sanders is also tied for No. 2 in touchdowns in the last two seasons with 64. In his senior year, Sanders capped off the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards, which was fourth-most in the entire nation.

If the Giants do select Sanders with their third overall pick, they would be filling a void at the quarterback position that they have attempted to fill since the departure of two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning in January 2020.

Have the Giants found their quarterback of the future in Shedeur Sanders?

New York is a very likely landing spot for the Colorado product. Shedeur Sanders has a lot of eyes on him and his family, as his father and head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is none other than Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders also brings flash and media attention all on his own, so combine that with the major market of New York City, and the pairing could be quite a blockbuster union.

New York had toyed around with Daniel Jones as their signal caller since 2019, but did not see much success with the former first-round pick. They have since released Jones and have revamped their hunt for a franchise quarterback. That hunt could very well come to an end come draft night in Wisconsin next month.

