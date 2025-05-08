New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart sent a beautiful message to former college football wide receiver Bru McCoy, who announced his retirement from the sport due to health reasons. He suffered a serious ankle injury in 2023, and although he was able to return the following year, the long-term impacts were serious.

In an Instagram post announcing his retirement, McCoy received support from many players, including teammates and opponents. One of those who showed support was Dart, who left a heartwarming message on the comments:

"Love you dawg!! Thankful for the impact you made!! World at your fingertips brotha"

McCoy initially committed to USC in 2019 and later transferred to Tennessee in 2022, leading the Volunteers with 35 receptions during the 2024 season. However, his frame was different, weighing in at 215 lbs at the time of his return.

He was also suspended indefinitely from the USC Trojans in July 2021 following a domestic violence arrest. He never played again for the university; after three years in Tennessee, he finished his career with 1,592 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Will Jaxson Dart start for the New York Giants in 2025?

The rookie quarterback is already confirmed as QB3 for the upcoming season. General manager Joe Schoen appeared on SiriusXM radio after the draft to give his thoughts on the Giants' 2025 class and revealed the plan for Jaxson Dart's development:

Russell is the starter. We went through with Josh Allen. We had a little bit different quarterback room at the time, but he was going to sit his rookie year, and then, at halftime of the opening game, we're getting smoked by Baltimore. So that plan didn't go as well, but we didn't have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room. So again, Jaxson's going to come in, and he's got to learn the offense. There's a lot to learn."

The Giants made many moves to their quarterback room in 2025, including the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. Adding Jaxson Dart gives them a developmental long-term option while the short-term is already taken care of.

