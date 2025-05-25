Giants QB Jaxson Dart trumps Shedeur Sanders and Ashton Jeanty in bottle flip and dart challenge [VIDEO]

Jaxson Dart went head-to-head against Shedeur Sanders and Ashton Jeanty in a series of challenges conducted by the LA Chargers running back Najee Harris. The veteran gathered the three rookies at a Texas ranch to put them through several challenges to win the first-ever Draft House turnover chain.

Ad

The New York Giants draftee didn't have the best start, as he was left behind by Sanders and Jeanty in the scavenger hunt. Dart bounced back and proved he's a fierce competitor for the rest of the challenges, though.

When the three rookies participated in the skill challenges, the New York Giants young star got to work. First, they started with the reflex challenge, which Dart won. He also completed the water bottle flip challenge and target challenge first but found himself in trouble in the mini putt challenge.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a while, Dart cracked it and advanced to "pop the balloon challenge," which consisted of popping a balloon with a dart (no pun intended). All three rookies struggled to win this challenge, but Dart was the one who came out victorious again (8:00 mark):

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Eventually, Jaxson Dart got the win with a time of 4:45.72, beating Ashton Jeanty (4:57.00) and Shedeur Sanders (5:37.37) to lead the standings with 600 points, followed Jeanty (300) and Sanders (200).

Shedeur Sanders began the game beating Jaxson Dart and Ashton Jeanty

Before Jaxson Dart took over the game, Shedeur Sanders appeared to be a solid candidate to win the challenge. The Cleveland Browns quarterback took the lead in the scavenger truck hunt. Najee Harris hid over 30 trucks across the ranch and was the first person to collect seven wins in the first part of the game.

Ad

Sanders started behind Jeanty and Dart but rebounded and got the seven cars before anybody else. After failing to crack the riddle, he saw his opponents catch up to him.

Dart figured out the riddle and went to the balcony for the hints to the next challenge. The rookie trio picked up coordinates to continue the challenge. They did it twice before each grabbed a flag and returned to the ranch.

Jaxson Dart won the first challenge and earned 400 points. Eventually, the former Ole Miss quarterback had no competition and beat his opponents with a final tally of 800 points, winning the chain and bragging rights over his fellow NFL rookies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.