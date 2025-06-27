Giants RB breaks down Jaxson Dart's fit in Brian Daboll’s QB mold

The New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback is not expected to lead the Giants' offense in the 2025 season. But many feel that he will be the face of the franchise in the coming years.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. seems to share that sentiment as well. He explained how Dart is expected to fit in Brian Daboll's system on FS1's "The Facility" on Friday.

The interviewer had asked Tracy to reveal his thoughts at the time of Dart's draft selection. The 25-year-old said:

"It was more like, okay, put your business hat on. I guess you could say more of a football hat. Okay, what is the front office thinking here? You know, that's a young guy. If you really look at some of the quarterbacks that (Giants head coach) Dab's (has) had, like, he fits it.

"He fits the mold of what Dab likes at quarterback. You know, he (Dart) likes to run, he likes to throw the ball deep, he's athletic. Man, he can spin it, dawg. Like, I'm not gonna sit here and tell you he can spin it when he can't...You see him playing and you're like, 'Wow, yeah, he got it.'"

The Facility @TheFacilityFS1 LINK Tyrone Tracy Jr. has high praise for @Giants 1st Round pick Jaxson dart: “He fits the mold of what they want in a QB. I’m not going to sit and hear and say he can spin it if he can’t…He can ball.”

Despite Tracy's adulations, Dart is not expected to get the starting role for the Giants yet. The New York team has veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roaster as seasoned candidates, and Dart is expected to serve as the QB3.

However, there is a possibility that Dart could get a few starts under his belt as a rookie if Daboll feels the young QB is ready to carry forward the mantle.

A look at Jaxson Dart's rookie contract with the New York Giants

Jaxson Dart signed his rookie contract with the Giants last month. According to Spotrac, he inked a four-year, full-guaranteed $16,977,927 deal with the franchise.

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Getty

Dart's contract includes a $9 million signing bonus as well.

If Daboll gets it right with his offense, the Giants could be in contention to make the playoffs. That would be some good experience for a 22-year-old rookie quarterback like Dart.

