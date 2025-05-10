Giants RB Cam Skattebo carries massive chip on his shoulder as he vows working "b*tt of" to earn NFL respect

Cam Skattebo is looking to rise from a fourth-round pick to the New York Giants' next great running back. And he believes that doing so requires a strong mentality. Speaking during Big Blue's rookie minicamp on Friday, he said:

"I've proved nothing at this level. So now, I have to prove myself. If that's for five years or for ten, I'm gonna continue to prove myself. The best do it for the longest. So, I'll continue to do that and just work my butt off until the time comes."

He also expressed his excitement at working with Tyrone Tracy Jr. who broke out as a rookie with 1,123 scrimmage yards:

"I’m excited to play with him, [be] next to him, [be] in the same room as him, even me learning from him. He’s done it for a year and I’m excited to pick things from his game also."

Overall, he is glad to have become a Giant:

"This is an awesome place to be. Did I expect it to be here? No, but this is where I want to be now and I love that I’m here.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are expected to use Skattebo as both a rusher and pass-catcher.

Insider says of drafting Cam Skattebo has changed perception of Giants franchise

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Peter Schrager shared some thoughts on the Giants' decision to draft Cam Skattebo. According to him, the bruising Arizona State alum should become "a household name that fans are going to absolutely love" for the following reason:

“He’s a piece of a Giants draft where they totally changed the narrative on how their fan base looks at their front office, how their fan base looks at that uniform in the matter of three days.”

Another person who has praise for the running back is Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, who identifies him as the rookie to watch in East Rutherford:

"Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder... He has the physical makeup of a three-down back, making his selection on Day 3 that much more alluring."

Skattebo will wear No. 44 for the franchise, as revealed also on Friday.

