After admitting hatred for Russell Wilson, Cam Skattebo sets the record straight on Giants QB

On Wednesday, New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo appeared on the St. Brown Podcast. After five seasons at the collegiate level, the Giants drafted the running back in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Cam Skattebo talked about how he was a San Francisco 49ers fan during his childhood. This led to him hating one of their biggest rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. The running back reflected on when Russell Wilson was a part of the Seahawks and led them to glory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

However, Cam Skattebo will now be playing on the same offense alongside Russell Wilson. The Giants acquired the veteran quarterback on a short-term deal for the upcoming season. Skattebo clarified his stance on Wilson and also highlighted the change in his perspective.

"I'm arguing (with) my friends from the age of 12 year old to 16. Like, Russell Wilson sucks. Like I'm saying this to my boys, because I'm a Niners fan," Skattebo said. He's on the Seahawks, and then he comes now, I'm on the same team as him. I'm like , he's actually pretty good. But it was more hate for the team than it was for him you know." (TS-11:20 onwards)

The Giants did not have a great campaign last season. They finished with a disappointing 6-11 record, resulting in several roster changes. Apart from Wilson, they also signed Jameis Winston as another option on the depth chart.

In this year's draft, the Giants acquired ex-Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round with the 25th pick.

Giants GM Joe Schoen has high praise for Cam Skattebo

Last week, Joe Schoen appeared on the 'Up & Adams Show' where he shared his true feelings about Skattebo.

According to the Giants' GM, the rookie RB has been impressive in his offseason training.

"I think everybody's seen the film. So you see how tough he is, how he runs, his play style, his balance and body control," Schoen said. "What really stood out through the process wit him is his football intelligence. He's just done a really good job picking up the nuances of offense. And he's ahead of a lot of rookies I would say that typically come into that position."

Cam Skattebo spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with Arizona State. During the 2024 campaign, he helped them to a Big 12 championship while making it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. Skattebo put up 1,711 yards and 21 TDs rushing while being honored as a First-Team All-American.

