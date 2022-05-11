Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's touching gesture is winning plaudits among NFL fans

Kayvon Thibodeaux is an outside linebacker who was selected 5th overall by the New York Giants. A unanimous All-American, two-time first-team All-Pac-12, and Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year out of Oregon, the rookie joins a Giants team that’s desperate for a return to their former winning ways.

Thibodeaux hopes to help lift the team into the playoffs this season, but before he could do that, there was a little something he had to take care of.

The talented linebacker wore the number five throughout his college career and he wanted that to continue as his rookie season kicks off. As a result, he worked out a deal with current Giants No. 5, kicker Graham Gano.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter To get the No. 5 from veteran kicker Graham Gano, Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux donated $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement. To get the No. 5 from veteran kicker Graham Gano, Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux donated $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement. https://t.co/mbmK7lPrLJ

Gano recently revealed the deal he made with Thibodeaux that gave the rookie the number he wanted and that others had coveted before. The kicker was more willing to part with it when a worthy cause was involved.

“When he said he was willing to give to that, I can be No. 9 and maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I’m still kicking, I can get No. 5 back. The opportunity to give to something is exciting, and the number is obviously very special to Kayvon. While it is special to me as well, there’s a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process.”

Although former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers tried to get the number from Gano over the years, the kicker wouldn’t budge.

The number five represented the size of his family with wife and three children. Gano will now wear the No. 9, which was his wife's number when she played college softball.

Kayvon Thibodeaux joins a New York Giants team shooting for the top spot

As for Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants hope he can make a difference in a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL last year. With the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles strengthening their rosters as well, the Giants could face an uphill battle.

Even the Washington Commanders could be sneaky contenders to take the number one spot in the NFC East.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Giants finish with a winning season this year? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat