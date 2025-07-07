Giants rookie Thomas Fidone recalls “out of the blue” moment with Travis Kelce at TEU

The New York Giants selected Thomas Fidone in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants liked what they saw from the Nebraska Cornhuskers product and decided to bring him in via the draft rather than as an undrafted free agent.

Thomas Fidone was in attendance for this year's iteration of Tight End University, which is a gathering of NFL tight ends past and present. The Giants' rookie had a productive time at the program, and he recalled a moment shared with superstar TE Travis Kelce.

"I got some pretty cool compliments from (Travis) Kelce, just out of the blue," Thomas Fidone said, speaking to KETV on Sunday.

"He told me I was extremely athletic and moved very well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good. He did not say it like that, but he said it. So, just being able to hear that from him was cool."

The Giants' rookie concluded,

"I thought it was awesome being able to just connect and make connections with all the guys. Being able to meet with the guys (other tight ends), workout with them, get different input, and just see how they do things differently. Each tight end is unique and has different skill sets and strong suits, so it is fun to be able to learn from them."

Thomas Fidone wasn't the only New York Giant at TEU 2025. He was joined by Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz.

What's next for Thomas Fidone and the Giants?

Injuries plagued Thomas Fidone's college football career. The Nebraska Cornhuskers' tight end was ruled out for the entire 2022 college football season due to an ACL injury.

So, his true debut came in the 2023 college football season as he amassed a stat line of 25 catches, 260 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He added 36 catches and 373 receiving yards in the 2024 campaign. These statistics led to him being picked on Day 3 of the 2025 draft.

Thomas Fidone has his work cut out if he's looking to make the active roster for the upcoming campaign. According to ESPN, Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich are all in front of him on the TE depth chart. Plus, the Giants will likely have just three or four TEs on their active roster to start the season.

Next up is training camp and potentially the preseason for Thomas Fidone to show why he deserves a spot on the active roster. Travis Kelce's words should boost his confidence as he enters training camp this month.

