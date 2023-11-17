Saquon Barkley suffered through a frustrating 2023 NFL offseason with the New York Giants. The franchise refused to give him the long-term contract he was seeking when he became a free agent, opting instead to give him the dreaded franchise tag.

While the two sides later agreed to a new contract, it wasn't at all what Barkley was hoping for. The deal remained just a one-year contract and only included a slight pay raise fromthe franchise tag.

Barkley has remained professional through this process, despite this season adding even more frustration. The superstar running back missed some time with an ankle injury and the Giants have a disastrous 2-8 record.

As the NFL Playoffs spots are almost out of their reach already, the Giants can pretty much turn their focus to their plans for the offseason. This will need to include another decision on Saquon Barkley, who will be a free agent again. Unfortunately for Barkley, another franchise tag is a strong possibility.

Craig Carton recently discussed this complicated situation during an episode of "The Carton Show." He said:

"Saquon Barkley said, 'Loyalty means nothing,' being annoyed. I think he's right. To his credit, he's never wavered publicly on, 'I want to be a Giant for life.' And the Giants, every chance they got to do wrong by him, they've done wrong by him. And I mean financially, and with his contract."

Carton added:

"And here's the reality, they're going to franchise tag him again for next year. He'll make just over $12 million. And he's going to have to come to the reality that the Giants, I hate this term, but they 'own' him because no other team will want to give up two first-round picks for a RB who's damaged."

Carton was directly responding to Barkley's recent statement to reporters:

"Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty, that don't mean nothing. No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it's a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned."

Saquon Barkley failed to put a "no franchise tag" clause into his current contract. It certainly means the Giants are well within their rights to do it again when the 2024 NFL offseason comes around.

Tagging him again prevents Brakley from leaving during free agency, unless his new potential team is willing to send the Giants two first-round draft pciks in exchange.

The teams are usually unlikely to spend such a hefty price. The tag also allows the Giants to avoid committing long-term money to their running back, so unfortunately for Barkley, this fate almost feels inevitable at this point.

Saquon Barkley's contract with Giants in 2023

When the New York Giants placed their franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, he was scheduled to make $10.091 million for the 2023 NFL season. After getting frustrated with their decision, Barkley opted not to report to training camp and threatened to sit out the season.

This apparently worked in his negotiations as the Giants gave him a new contract, it just wasn't the long-term deal he was seeking. It also came with just a slight pay raise, bumping his salary up to $11 million and adding a $2 million in signing bonus.