Giants training camp update: Daniel Jones embroiled in huge brawl with teammates, Joe Judge furious

“Let's get ready to rumble!” The famous Michael Buffer boxing introduction was the only thing missing from the New York Giants training camp today.

A massive brawl took place at Giants training camp earlier today involving multiple players, in a scene resembling more of a professional wrestling event at Madison Square Garden than a football practice field.

A full-team brawl broke out at @Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones at the bottom of the pile.



HC Joe Judge sent the coaches away and made the players run 100 yarders with push-ups after each run multiple times.



The Giants have a new-look team heading into the 2021 NFL season and expectations are high in the Big Apple for the franchise to return to its glory days.

Giants teammates throw down

The pressure boiled over today during live practice. It's been reported that the fight broke out after running back Corey Clement broke free for a big gain. Giants defensive back Logan Ryan then went on to “level” tight end Evan Engram after the play ended.

Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.



Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) August 3, 2021

Engram then retaliated to the late hit and the brawl kicked off. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ran over to intervene but ended up tripping and in the bottom of the pile.

Daniel Jones won’t say why he was at the bottom of the pile. Said he ran over because he’s “part of the team.” #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 3, 2021

Cornerback Ryan reportedly told this to Engram after the fight:

“Where’s the passion during the games, butter fingers.”

Logan Ryan may have a career waiting for him in the WWE with such stinging trash talk.

Aftermath of the Giants rumble

Once the fight was broken up, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge let his players know how furious he was about the incident.

He ordered the entire team to run 100-yard sprints and perform multiple rounds of push-ups. Judge then gathered the players around him and ripped into them for what had transpired.

The Giants coach is clearly not a fan of his players taking part in combat sports. Logan Ryan spoke with reporters after practice, stating that he didn’t regret anything.

“At the end of the day, I'm going to defend my teammates. I’m a grown man, I’m going to pay my dues.”

He told reporters that he and Evan Engram have no issues.

“We’re lockeroom buddies.” - Ryan said.

Giants QB Daniel Jones wouldn’t tell reporters why he was at the bottom of the pile, saying he ran over “because he’s part of the team.”

Pressure on the Giants to perform in 2021

The New York Giants finished 6-10 last season, tied for second in a disappointing NFC East. General manager Dave Gettleman has had a busy offseason, signing multiple free agents to the team.

Many NFL insiders believe the Giants have had one of the best offseasons, and Gettleman was hailed as a genius during and after this year’s NFL draft.

All eyes will be on third-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who needs to step up his game to repay the Giants front office's faith. Jones has new offensive weapons in wide receivers Kenny Golladay, John Ross, rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Giants fans will hope that Daniel Jones throws the pigskin better than he throws punches.

