Giants vs Eagles injury report: Latest on DeVonta Smith, Darren Waller, Darius Slay and more

On Christmas Day, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants will play at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will be very motivated to win by kickoff because they lost their previous games in Week 15.

The Eagles' recent poor performance took a turn for the worse last week when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks 20-17, their third straight loss.

In the meantime, the Giants were brought back to earth last week by the New Orleans Saints following a streak of three straight victories.

The Giants, the Eagles' opponent, lost last week and now have a 5-9 record, while Philly is 10-4 going into Week 16.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for Week 16 on Monday

Four players have been ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles' home game against the New York Giants in Week 16. Guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), cornerback Avonte Maddox (pectoral), and cornerback Darius Slay (knee) will all be sidelined for the game.

With a pectoral injury that has kept him out of action since Week 2, Maddox appears to be coming closer to making a comeback, as seen by his inclusion in practice this week.

DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, suffered a knee injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks, which has put him on the injury report this week. But he only participated in a limited capacity in Saturday's practice, and he'll likely play in Week 16.

The team's injury report only lists linebacker Nicholas Morrow as "questionable" due to an abdominal issue.

DeVonta Smith's injury status

Due to a knee injury, DeVonta Smith missed practice on Thursday and Friday but was back for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Smith is reportedly making a strong effort to play against the Giants despite having undergone comprehensive treatment for his bone bruise.

The 25-year-old receiver told the media he'll "be good" for action in Week 16 after that Saturday's practice.

Throughout his NFL career, Smith has never missed a game due to an injury. After three seasons and 48 games played, he is just 43 yards shy from recording his second straight 1,000-yard season.

Darius Slay's injury status

Darius Slay won't be available for the Philadelphia Eagles' Christmas Day game against the New York Giants.

The 32-year-old cornerback's knee arthroscopic surgery caused him to miss last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks as well.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback did not take part in Thursday's or Friday's practices. Slay won't be able to suit up for today's game, but he might be able to play against the Arizona Cardinals next week.

With two interceptions and 14 pass breakups this season, Slay has been the Eagles' finest defender.

New York Giants injury report for Week 16 on Monday

For Week 16, the New York Giants have ruled out defensive lineman Akeem Nunez-Roches (knee) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle).

Many additional players are listed as "questionable" for the game against the Eagles, including tight end Lawrence Cager (groin), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (back), and running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring).

Darren Waller, the tight end for Philadelphia, was listed on the injury report this week, but he was a full participant the entire time, so it is anticipated that he will play on Christmas Day.

Darren Waller's injury status

Tight end Darren Waller last appeared for the New York Giants in Week 8 before playing in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

The tight end missed several games due to a hamstring injury, but he was able to return to practice and play against the Saints last week in a 24-6 loss.

Ahead of the Giants' game against the Philadelphia Eagles today, Waller was listed on the team's injury report once more this week. He did, however, log full practice participations during the week; therefore, it is expected that he will play.

Dexter Lawrence's injury status

Dexter Lawrence, a defensive lineman for the New York Giants, missed practice on both Thursday and Friday because of a hamstring problem that has been bothering him for a few weeks. He was able to record a little bit of practice activity on Saturday, though.

This week, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Brian Daboll informed reporters,

"He's still working through his hamstring."

Based on the team's most recent injury report, Lawrence is presently 'questionable' to play in Week 16. He is still a "game-time decision" for the Philadelphia Eagles game.

Giants vs Eagles history: last 10 matchups

There have been 181 games played between the Giants and Eagles; New York has won 87 of them, while Philadelphia has won 92. The two teams have tied twice.

The following is a list of the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles' past 10 game results:

1. New York Giants (7) at Philadelphia Eagles (38) - Jan. 22, 2023

2. New York Giants (16) at Philadelphia Eagles (22) - Jan. 8, 2023

3. Philadelphia Eagles (48) at New York Giants (22) - Dec. 11, 2022

4. New York Giants (10) at Philadelphia Eagles (34) - Dec. 26, 2021

5. Philadelphia Eagles (7) at New York Giants (13) - Nov. 28, 2021

6. Philadelphia Eagles (17) at New York Giants (27) - Nov. 15, 2020

7. New York Giants (21) at Philadelphia Eagles (22) - Oct. 23, 2020

8. Philadelphia Eagles (34) at New York Giants (17) - Dec. 29, 2019

9. New York Giants (17) at Philadelphia Eagles (23) - Dec. 10, 2019

10. New York Giants (22) at Philadelphia Eagles (25) - Nov. 25, 2018

