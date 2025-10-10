Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson claps back at backlash after dominant TNF win over Eagles

Wan’Dale Robinson and the New York Giants made it two wins in three after a dominant 34-17 win against defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is making good on his promise and led the offense in his third start of the season. He received able support from running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Giants received flak after a 0-3 start to the season, but have started to turn a corner since Dart's promotion as the starter. Robinson took a shot at their critics after a solid win against the defending champions.

"Heard everything yall had to say…," Robinson wrote on X after the win.

Wan’Dale Robinson @wanda1erobinson heard everything yall had to say…

Wan'Dale Robinson had a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter as the Giants scored on their first two possessions for a second consecutive week. Robinson made six catches for 84 receiving yards as they beat the Eagles for the first time since 2023.

While Wan'Dale Robinson had a solid night against the Eagles defense, rookie starters Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo stole the limelight with their partnership in the Week 6 clash.

Giants rookies Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo make history in Eagles win

Jaxson Dart completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 195 yards with a touchdown. He orchestrated an opening-drive touchdown for a third consecutive game for the Giants.

Skattebo rushed for 98 yards and three scores as Dart and Skattebo became the first two Giants rookies to tally rushing scores in the same game since 1980. Skattebo is also the first Giants rookie with three rushing scores in a game since 2011.

The 23-year-old spoke about his relationship with Dart and the mentality they bring to the franchise.

“Me and him do a lot of things on the side together, talk a lot together about kind of getting this turned around,” Skattebo said. “Not doing it on our own, but getting everyone to buy in and continue to stay positive and work to be better.

“The franchise has been a losing franchise the last couple years, but that’s not who we are right now. We need to continue to build and build and build each and every day and have these guys with positive mindsets, and get away from that losing mindset. We won the game tonight, and I felt that through these guys.”

The rookies have injected some much-needed energy into the Giants lineup, who will be up against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 19.

