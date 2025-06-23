"Girldad journey continues": Carson Wentz and wife Madison announce baby No. 4 in sweet ultrasound reveal

Amidst his struggles with concluding his free agency, former Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Wentz celebrated a personal milestone. On Friday, Wentz announced his wife Madison's fourth pregnancy via his social media. The quarterback shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from a family photoshoot.

In the first slide, Carson Wentz can be seen sitting around with his wife Madison and daughters - Hadley, Hudson and Hayes - holding the sonographic photos of their sibling. Apart from that, there were pictures of the young kids running behind pink balloons, which represented the baby's gender.

"And the #girldad journey continues with number 4!" Wentz wrote in the caption of the post.

Madison Wentz welcomed her third daughter, Hayes, on Nov. 10, 2023. Before that, she and Carson Wentz announced the birth of their second daughter, Hudson Rose, in November 2021. Their eldest, Hadley Jaye, was born in April 2020.

Carson Wentz's perspective towards his football career totally changed when he became a father for the first time. During an interview with ‘The Athletic’ back then, the quarterback admitted that his number 1 priority changed from football to family. Diving deeper into his fatherhood journey, Wentz said:

"I know it’s going to continue to impact the way I make decisions, the way I think. … It kind of takes some of the pressure off you because you remember football or anything outside of family life, isn’t your No. 1 priority. Those things take care of themselves when family’s right first.”

Carson Wentz penned down an emotional note to celebrate daughter Hadley's birthday

Carson Wentz had a great time celebrating his firstborn daughter Hadley Jayne's fifth birthday in April. To make her birthday memorable, the quarterback paid a special tribute to her via an Instagram post. The post featured an emotional message from Wentz, along with a handful of his throwback pictures with the 5-year-old.

"Can't believe my big girl is 5 today. mannnn time flies! Happy birthday to my sweet Hadley Jayne! Best big sis and kid there is. Love you Hads!" Wentz wrote in the caption of the post.

So far in his free agency, Carson Wentz has been linked with multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns. In fact, according to Mike Florio, the former Chiefs quarterback would be looking at a major role with the Browns. The franchise has shown great interest in Wentz, who can get a chance at a starting quarterback’s role over Kenny Pickett.

