"He was far from an adventurous eater " - Gisele Bündchen reveals Tom Brady's ridiculous diet

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady's wife, talked about her husband and his insane diet in a recent interview. Bündchen has helped evolve the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback thinks about food over time.

She says he was far from an adventurous eater when they first became a couple over 15 years ago:

“Tom only ate nuts and grapes when I met him. It was crazy. He’s not a person who dives deep, who researches. I’m very much like that.”

In an interview, Allen Campbell, Bündchen's and the three-time NFL MVP's personal chef, said 80 percent of what the couple eats while the remaining 20 percent is in lean meats:

“Eighty percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Campbell also noted what things aren’t allowed in their household, such as white sugar and MSG:

“No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats…I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt.”

Campbell added that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback went one step beyond in not eating nightshades:

“[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month.”

The personal chef also noted that the Buccaneers signal-caller doesn’t eat fruit, but the kids do:

“No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy. The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.”

Tom Brady's and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

The former New England Patriots quarterback and Bündchen first met through a mutual friend in 2006 in the New York neighborhood of the West Village in a wine bar called Turks & Frogs in 2006. They married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California in February 2009.

Bündchen and Brady have two children together: a son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady The quarterback has another son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with actress Bridget Moynihan.

