Gisele Bundchen's latest sighting proves marriage with Tom Brady hanging by thread

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's marriage has been the topic of headlines recently. As the 45-year-old quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 40 day retirement, his absence from training camp had rumors swirling. Brady said that he was dealing with personal issues and then sources claimed that he and Bundchen were having marital issues and that she had left their home in Tampa.

Last week, before the Buccaneers' home opener at Raymond James Stadium, Bundchen was noticeably not on the sidelines. Brady's three children and mother were on the sidelines and were greeted by the quarterback shortly before kickoff.

Now, this week, it seems there was a Gisele Bundchen spotting in Miami. As Hurricane Ian set its sights on the state of Florida, the Buccaneers were forced to take shelter in Miami for the week. Bundchen and their two children apparently stayed at a home that the couple rented two years ago when their home was under construction. The quarterback was not seen at the same home and either stayed with the team or at his own home in Miami.

Bundchen was seen walking down the street in Miami on Friday, alone after the hurricane passed by the state. She and Brady were never seen together in Miami, so it's likely that their relationship issues haven't gotten better.

Earlier in the week, Brady spoke about his preparations for the impending hurricane. On his "Let's Go" podcast alongside Jim Gray, he said that he was going to prepare his homes for the possible storm surge and that it's scary when it's so close to home.

“They’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing. I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.”

Prior to the hurricane, Bundchen had been spending time in New York City as she works her way back into the fashion and modeling industry.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now returned home to Tampa and will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. There is no doubt that all eyes will be looking to see if Bundchen is in attendance for the game.

Brady to get offensive weapons back for Super Bowl rematch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. A game reminiscint of Febraury 7, 2021 when Brady and the Bucs defeated the Chiefs and won the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

After suffering a loss to the Green Bay Packers at home last week, the Buccaneers will look to get back on track. And, they will have their key offensive weapons to do so.

Wide receiver Mike Evans will be back after serving his one-game suspension last week. Wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are both expected to start on Sunday night as well. Godwin hasn't taken the field since Week 1 after injuring his hamstring inhis first game back after ACL surgery. Jones has been dealing with a partially torn PCL in his knee and has been healing fast and almost took the field last week.

