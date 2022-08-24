"Gisele's really giving him a hard time" - NFL fans lash out at Tom Brady for once again skipping Buccaneers practice after 11-day trip to Bahamas with Gisele Bundchen 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady wasn't present at training camp for just over a week. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion was damn near omnipresent in news headlines all week.

Tom Brady took some time off from training camp this month, citing "personal reasons." The Bucs QB instead chose to spend some time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, down in the Bahamas.

While Brady taking some time off didn't go down well with his fans, a fresh development on Wednesday invited even more criticism.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices. Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported that while Tom Brady was back in the building, he didn't suit up for practice on the day. The Bucs QB instead took a veteran maintenance day.

This, unfortunately, didn't go down well with NFL fans, who once again lashed out at the superstar QB.

Rod Fulton @SaintRoderick They really in Tampa Bay trying to figure out if Tom Brady is Missing because he is on the masked singer or getting a divorce it's wild nobody has a clue

His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 @m_anderson2015 Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices. Veteran maintenance day? Dude was on vacation this month. How much rest does he need?

🍃Ziggity💨 @zigzag_ziggity



what you mean to say, his wife is unhappy he has played 3 (this season makes 4) years longer than he was supposed to



he better figure out how to put football down before Gisele puts him down Tom Brady is taking time away from the Buccaneers to 'Deal with Personal Things'what you mean to say, his wife is unhappy he has played 3 (this season makes 4) years longer than he was supposed tohe better figure out how to put football down before Gisele puts him down Tom Brady is taking time away from the Buccaneers to 'Deal with Personal Things'what you mean to say, his wife is unhappy he has played 3 (this season makes 4) years longer than he was supposed to 😂he better figure out how to put football down before Gisele puts him down

Logan Cooper @Locoo_1123 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments. His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN.

Brady's former teammate Antonio Brown also took a shot at him after it was reported that the Bucs QB was on hiatus from training camp.

Monte @TheREAL_Monte This what AB was talking about



His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. https://t.co/l6kCVyBYGy This what AB was talking about This what AB was talking about 😂 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

🎲 @tweetless21 You will be on the right side of history @AB84



His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. https://t.co/l6kCVyBYGy You will be on the right side of history @AB84 You will be on the right side of history @AB84 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Gisele Bundchen, though, drew the most attention.

𝖊 𝖑 𝖑 𝖊 @ElleGenerico Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. https://t.co/l6kCVyBYGy Gisele was like “You’re spending time with us TODAY!!” twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Gisele was like “You’re spending time with us TODAY!!” twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Varnel Trill 💥---💥 OFFLINE! @MillyBeamen TB12's gotta work his way out of Gisele's doghouse after that whole retirement fiasco.



His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. https://t.co/l6kCVyBYGy TB12's gotta work his way out of Gisele's doghouse after that whole retirement fiasco. TB12's gotta work his way out of Gisele's doghouse after that whole retirement fiasco. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Gabriel Quinney🥋🇺🇦 @GabrielQuinne16 Tom Brady being absent is weird. My theory is either his mom or dad is sick or Gisele got his ass about not spending time at home and threaten to leave him. If I'm the Bucs, I'm shopping for a good backup like Jimmy G

Will Tom Brady play against the Indianapolis Colts?

While Tom Brady reported to training camp after his vacation in the Bahamas, he missed Wednesday's practice.

There was some good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, as they welcomed a host of big names back this week.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was in practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury early in August. Fellow receiver Chris Godwin was also in training, taking part in 11-on-11 drills, albeit in a non-contact jersey; a significant development considering he underwent knee surgery in January.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, meanwhile, didn't practice but was still present, currently being listed as day-to-day because of a strained oblique.

Back to the man in the middle, though: Tom Brady.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here it is: Tom Brady arrives at Bucs practice.

The 45-year-old missed the Bucs' first two preseason games against the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. Backup quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert held down the fort in his absence.

While Brady has since reported to training, it remains unclear if he will suit up for the Bucs' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Head coach Todd Bowles gave little away when he was asked whether his starters would see some game time at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. However, TB12 has generally suited up for at least one preseason game in all of his seasons in the NFL so far.

Brady would also stand to benefit from live-game reps with new center Robert Hainsey, as well as new offensive weapons like receiver Julio Jones and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Interestingly, Jones was another name to sit out of training on Wednesday owing to a 'veteran maintenance' day.

