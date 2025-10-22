"Give it back to 2k": Fans have their say after NFL extends EA's deal through 2030 for Madden game franchise

The NFL renewed its exclusive video game partnership with EA Sports on Tuesday, extending the Madden franchise’s hold on football gaming through the 2030 season.

The announcement ignited fan reactions on X.

“Give it back to 2k,” one fan wrote.

𝗧𝗲𝗲𝘇𝗼 @TeezosWrld @MySportsUpdate Give it back to 2k

“Y’all really thought another company would outbid EA,” another fan wrote.

“The deal locks in a cultural monopoly. Madden may face criticism for stagnation, but its grip on the NFL brand ensures dominance through the decade,” a fan tweeted.

More fans reacted to the news.

“S/O the NFL for allowing EA to make five more years of unplayable games!!” one fan commented.

“We should boycott Madden until we get a better product, but y’all aren’t ready for that,” a fan said.

“Can some wealthy person sue EA Sports so they can stop making the same game with a new date on it?” another fan said.

NFL executive Renie Anderson confirmed that the new deal runs through 2030. It includes additional features such as MaddenCast and integration with EA Sports College Football. The agreement was negotiated directly between the league and EA, without the involvement of outside agencies.

EA first secured exclusive simulation rights two decades ago after outbidding 2K Sports in 2005. The Madden series has since remained the officially licensed NFL video game.

Sports Business Journal reported that "Madden NFL 26" finished August as the second-best-selling title in the U.S. and 10th in year-to-date sales. The franchise’s profitability continues to soar through digital purchases like Ultimate Team packs, cosmetics and annual season passes. EA has also boosted revenue by bundling Madden with its upcoming college football titles.

NFLPA talks stall with EA Madden as player license deal nears 2027 expiration

Syndication: The Post-Crescent - Source: Imagn

While the NFL’s commitment to EA is secure, the players’ union has yet to follow suit. Sports Business Journal noted on Tuesday that the NFL Players Association and EA Sports haven't reached a licensing agreement beyond February 2027.

The NFLPA is reportedly reviewing the implications of EA’s recent ownership change. This came after Silver Lake, Affinity Partners and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed a leveraged buyout of the publisher in September.

The union’s contract governs name, image and likeness rights for NFL players in the Madden series. Without an extension, future installments could lose real player identities starting in 2027. The NFLPA already declined to license athletes for College Football 26, a departure from last year’s edition.

The last joint agreement between the EA, the NFL and the NFLPA was in 2020, reportedly worth $1.6 billion. It was nearly triple the value of the previous deal. Terms of the new NFL extension have not been disclosed.

