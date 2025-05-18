"Give her a break," - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's "freaky" admission about Ciara

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson took to the internet by storm with his recent admission. On X, the Super Bowl XLVIII champion shared a post that involved his wife, Ciara.

Ad

Russell Wilson shared a video depicting his mood when he gets back with his wife after being apart for a week. The clip showcases babies making various faces while tasting new food.

"The Faces I make when @Ciara gets back in town from a week of being away...." Wilson wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans reacted to the quarterback's post about his wife.

"Freaky ahhhh," one fan commented.

"Horny Russ back, nature is healing," another fan wrote.

"Please give her a break! We're tryna get another tour! Lawddd!" This fan said.

"Ayy unk we ain't wanna know that !!! Yall better be praying first," another fan joked.

"You gotta relax bud," this fan suggested

Ad

"QB1 what are you saying," one fan commented.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are parents to three children. They welcomed their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, in December 2023. The quarterback spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Giants and is projected to be their starting quarterback.

Ciara expresses gratitude to Russell Wilson and her kids for special Mother's Day tribute

Ciara was taken aback by the special gesture by her family on Mother's Day. In an Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude to Russell Wilson and her kids for making her feel special on the occasion.

Ad

Ciara shared a clip of her family wearing color-coordinated black clothes. They all sang and made merry while laying down the red carpet for her on Mother's Day.

"Thank you @DangeRussWilson and my precious babies for rolling out the red carpet for me and making me feel extra special today! I feel so blessed and loved! Happy Mother's Day to all the Mommy's out there!" Ciara wrote in the caption.

Ad

On his Mother's Day post for his wife, Ciara responded humorously in the comments while expressing gratitude to him for always supporting her as a mother of four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.