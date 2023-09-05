"Give him the checkbook": Cowboys stars want Micah Parsons to get paid with LB still on $17,000,000 contract

The Dallas Cowboys haven't shied away from opening up their checkbooks and doling out contract extensions to their players this year.

Jerry Jones' franchise has, so far, spent $97 million on Trevon Diggs' five-year extension, $86.8 million on a similar deal for Terence Steele and $36.85 million on Zack Martin. RB Tony Pollard was only fortunate enough to be slapped with the franchise tag at $10.09 million.

However, star quarterback Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and LB Micah Parsons appear to be next in line to get that bag.

Safety Jayson Kearse told the Dallas Morning News over the weekend:

“Just give him the checkbook and let him write his number down and then let him cash the check."

Trevon Diggs, meanwhile, told Michael Gehlkin:

"He definitely should get quarterback money. He’s a generational talent."

What would a realistic contract extension look like for Micah Parsons?

League-wide, Parsons is seen as one of the most impactful players on the defensive side of the ball.

That, combined with the fact that he plays for America's Team, brings much more spotlight on the young linebacker. All things considered, Parsons' camp would likely be looking at Aaron Donald's current annual contract, which is valued at a shade over $31 million.

If the Cowboys hand him a mega-million extension beyond that number, Parsons would become the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL.

The Cowboys, however, have two other contracts to sort out.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contract extensions also hang in the balance

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both waiting on an extension. The Cowboys have reloaded on the offensive side of the ball as well this year, bringing in Brandin Cooks from the Texans and Trey Lance from the 49ers.

It remains to be seen if Prescott will get that bag himself. But the Cowboys' recent history proves that the franchise is willing to spend to retain their core heading into a new season. Prescott is currently playing on the $160 million contract he signed with the franchise back in 2021.